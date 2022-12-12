Trains cancelled or delayed due to signalling fault at Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside rail passengers faced disruption on Monday due to a signalling problem at Arbroath.

ScotRail said it was unable to run services through the Angus station for several hours.

The operator said that services were either “cancelled, delayed or revised” as a result.

Engineers attended to assess the issue – which was caused by the cold weather – and the line reopened at 1.30pm.

However a number of cancellations at Montrose followed as a result.

The cancellations included:

3.59pm Montrose to Aberdeen.

4.14pm Inverurie to Montrose.

4.51pm Montrose to Inverurie.

5.48 Aberdeen to Montrose.

7.36 Montrose to Aberdeen.

Signalling problems caused by weather

There were also separate reports of signalling problems caused by the weather at Perth and Glenrothes.

Meanwhile those travelling to Edinburgh from Tayside and Fife also faced disruption on Monday morning.

That was due to icicles in tunnels, which caused an overhead line fault.

Services through Haymarket have since returned to normal.