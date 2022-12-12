Parts of Tayside hit -15°C overnight as cold snap causes travel disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Parts of Tayside hit -15°C overnight as cold snap causes travel disruption

By Emma Duncan
December 12 2022, 9.31am Updated: December 12 2022, 5.24pm
Residents forced to walk on the road due to icy pavements on Fintry Drive, Dundee, on Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Residents forced to walk on the road due to icy pavements on Fintry Drive, Dundee, on Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Parts of Tayside dipped to -15°C overnight causing travel disruption during Monday’s rush hour.

Some bus services in Perthshire, Angus and Fife were unable to run due to icy and snowy conditions.

There were also problems on the railways with the sub-zero temperatures causing signalling faults in several areas, including Arbroath, Perth and Glenrothes.

In an update on Twitter, Perth and Kinross Council said: “The cold night means that there’s some frozen snow even on main routes (in the gaps between tyre tracks).

Perth and Kinross Council prioritising main routes

“Nightshift crews treated the main routes in Blairgowrie, Crieff and Perth moving on to the secondary routes in Perth too.

“The team on shift from 5am are treating all priority roads and will move on to non-priority routes where they can (time and equipment availability allowing).

“All priority footways are being treated and again moving on to the non-priority ones as they can.

“With hundreds of miles of roads and footways across Perth and Kinross we have to work to priorities.”

Coldest night of the year so far

According to Met Office weather station data, the mercury dipped to -15°C at Glen Doll in Angus on Monday morning.

At 8am it was -9°C at Pitagowan in Perthshire, -7°C in Pitlochry and Dunkeld, and between -4°C and -6°C across most other parts of Tayside and Fife.

It was the coldest night of the year in Scotland, with a low of -15.7°C recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

A map showing temperatures recorded at weather stations in Tayside and Fife on Monday morning, including -15°C at Glen Doll Lodge. Image: Met Office.

Forecasters said it would stay below freezing for most areas throughout Monday.

And the cold spell is set to last for the rest of the week, especially where there is lying snow, with sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers expected.

Freezing conditions are expected to last until the weekend when things will turn slightly milder.

A Met Office spokesperson told The Courier it is too early to say if it will be a white Christmas this year – but it is expected the weather for the festive period will be “unsettled”.

Meanwhile locals are being warned to keep off areas that have iced over.

It comes following an incident in Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday where three children, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling through ice on a frozen lake.

Dundee warning over frozen lakes and ponds

Dundee-based volunteer group Tay Valley React tweeted: “The onset of winter means colder temperatures and the start of ice forming on the Clatto reservoir, Trottick ponds, and other waterways.

“Keep of the ice, that includes your dog! In an emergency call 999 and ask for fire and rescue.”

David Dourley, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander for prevention and protection, said: “We strongly urge everyone to please be aware of the dangers of frozen water.

A driver de-icing her car in Dundee on Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We know the ice can look inviting but do not be tempted to walk on ice. It can easily crack and cause a person to fall through.

“Don’t wander too near to the edge, icy conditions could cause you to slip and fall in and don’t be tempted to test how solid the water is.

“Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice and we also ask that parents, carers and guardians ensure children are aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy so please avoid going near frozen water when you are out with loved ones and pets.”

Angus Council issued a similar warning to residents.

A spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “We’re appealing to people to please under no circumstances venture onto ice on ponds, lochs or other waterways.

“Monikie Country park and Forfar Loch Country park are frozen over at parts but there’s no way to tell how thick or safe you think the ice is.

“Parents and carers, please discuss these dangers with children who are playing outside and explain that sadly, the risks outweigh the fun.

“Dog walkers should also make sure their dogs do not go onto the ice either as again, tragically, rescuing a dog has been the cause of many accidents.”

Anyone who witnesses somebody falling through the ice has been asked to call the emergency services immediately.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in 'inhumane' care…
Angus House, the council's headquarters in Forfar.
Fewer Angus tenants evicted despite rise in unpaid council rent
See how many Angus sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
The annual dook has taken place for over 25 years. Image: Brian Stormont/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie New Year's dookers enjoy bracing start to 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
The road to Carmyllie Church.
WALK THIS WAY: Carmyllie Heritage Trail in Angus
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Angus. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Angus revealed

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented