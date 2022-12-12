Parts of Tayside hit -15°C overnight as cold snap causes travel disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Tayside dipped to -15°C overnight causing travel disruption during Monday’s rush hour.

Some bus services in Perthshire, Angus and Fife were unable to run due to icy and snowy conditions.

There were also problems on the railways with the sub-zero temperatures causing signalling faults in several areas, including Arbroath, Perth and Glenrothes.

In an update on Twitter, Perth and Kinross Council said: “The cold night means that there’s some frozen snow even on main routes (in the gaps between tyre tracks).

Perth and Kinross Council prioritising main routes

“Nightshift crews treated the main routes in Blairgowrie, Crieff and Perth moving on to the secondary routes in Perth too.

“The team on shift from 5am are treating all priority roads and will move on to non-priority routes where they can (time and equipment availability allowing).

“All priority footways are being treated and again moving on to the non-priority ones as they can.

“With hundreds of miles of roads and footways across Perth and Kinross we have to work to priorities.”

Coldest night of the year so far

According to Met Office weather station data, the mercury dipped to -15°C at Glen Doll in Angus on Monday morning.

At 8am it was -9°C at Pitagowan in Perthshire, -7°C in Pitlochry and Dunkeld, and between -4°C and -6°C across most other parts of Tayside and Fife.

It was the coldest night of the year in Scotland, with a low of -15.7°C recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Forecasters said it would stay below freezing for most areas throughout Monday.

And the cold spell is set to last for the rest of the week, especially where there is lying snow, with sub-zero temperatures and wintry showers expected.

Freezing conditions are expected to last until the weekend when things will turn slightly milder.

THIS WEEK'S FORECAST… Icy stretches, snow showers, freezing fog, and hard frosts❄️🌨️ #UKWeather Carol Kirkwood has more👇 pic.twitter.com/Vl54C7DlOW — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) December 12, 2022

A Met Office spokesperson told The Courier it is too early to say if it will be a white Christmas this year – but it is expected the weather for the festive period will be “unsettled”.

Meanwhile locals are being warned to keep off areas that have iced over.

It comes following an incident in Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday where three children, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling through ice on a frozen lake.

Dundee warning over frozen lakes and ponds

Dundee-based volunteer group Tay Valley React tweeted: “The onset of winter means colder temperatures and the start of ice forming on the Clatto reservoir, Trottick ponds, and other waterways.

“Keep of the ice, that includes your dog! In an emergency call 999 and ask for fire and rescue.”

David Dourley, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander for prevention and protection, said: “We strongly urge everyone to please be aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“We know the ice can look inviting but do not be tempted to walk on ice. It can easily crack and cause a person to fall through.

“Don’t wander too near to the edge, icy conditions could cause you to slip and fall in and don’t be tempted to test how solid the water is.

“Adults should set a good example by staying off the ice and we also ask that parents, carers and guardians ensure children are aware of the dangers of frozen water.

“We don’t want your winter walk to end in tragedy so please avoid going near frozen water when you are out with loved ones and pets.”

Angus Council issued a similar warning to residents.

A spokesperson wrote on Facebook: “We’re appealing to people to please under no circumstances venture onto ice on ponds, lochs or other waterways.

“Monikie Country park and Forfar Loch Country park are frozen over at parts but there’s no way to tell how thick or safe you think the ice is.

“Parents and carers, please discuss these dangers with children who are playing outside and explain that sadly, the risks outweigh the fun.

“Dog walkers should also make sure their dogs do not go onto the ice either as again, tragically, rescuing a dog has been the cause of many accidents.”

Anyone who witnesses somebody falling through the ice has been asked to call the emergency services immediately.