Double goal hero Matthew Todd aims to cap off Dunfermline’s title-chasing season with silverware

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline double hero Matthew Todd is determined to end the season in style by bringing some silverware back to East End Park.

Todd netted twice in a 5-1 win over Arbroath on Friday night to send Pars into the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Dunfermline are also riding high in League One, five points clear of second-placed Edinburgh City, and Todd would love to reach the cup final.

“We had absolutely no thoughts about the league in this game,” said Todd.

“The main thing was getting through to the next round.

“We are looking to add some silverware to our season and this tournament gives us a chance to do that.

“That’s us into the quarter-final now. Let’s see who we get and what we can do.”

Matthew Todd: Dunfermline deserved big win

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell insisted ‘Christmas came early’ for Dunfermline as they raced into a 4-0 half-time lead.

And while Campbell was right to call-out his side’s defensive lapses, Pars excelled.

They turned in a performance full of pace, power and prowess as they swept aside their Angus hosts.

🎥 Watch the #DAFC goals from the 5-1 win over Arbroath 🔥⚽️ Full highlights later 🏁 pic.twitter.com/4DAc8bz9cC — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 10, 2022

And Todd was at the heart of almost everything they created.

He netted twice and set up another two as Arbroath struggled to pin him down.

“I enjoyed that win a lot,” added Todd.

“I got unbelievable service all night from Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov.

“We had some great link-up play and I’m glad I chipped in with two goals and two assists.

“It’s a massive win for us.

“Arbroath were a good side last year and even though they are struggling at times this year, they are still very dangerous.

“We were excellent in the first period. We moved the ball about well and caused Arbroath all sorts of problems.

“Our 4-0 lead at the break was fully deserved, as was the big win.”