‘Disgusted’ Dick Campbell sends warning to Arbroath players after 5-1 home defeat to Dunfermline

Dick Campbell insists ‘Christmas came early’ for five-goal Dunfermline as Arbroath crashed out of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Pars cruised to a 5-1 win with a Matthew Todd double and goals from Kyle Benedictus, Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton.

Tam O’Brien netted a late effort for the hosts but it was a mere consolation effort, with Campbell furious at the way his side collapsed.

And he has warned there could be changes to his squad when the transfer window opens next month.

“I thought Christmas was supposed to be on December 25,” said Campbell. “It seemed to come early for Dunfermline here.

“We allowed them to score too many easy goals. I’m totally disgusted with my entire teams performance

“I made six changes and every one of them hasn’t played for us for weeks. After that, they may not be playing again for us for weeks.

“Dunfermline got every break that was going but they deserved it as they started the game better than we did.

“I was very, very disappointed in my team. I can’t ever remember in my 30-odd years in this game losing 5-1 at home and that wasn’t an Arbroath performance.

“You take all the plaudits when you do well and rightly so.

“But you have to take it on the chin when you are poor. I apologise to all the Arbroath fans because that’s not a Dick Campbell team.

“The six of them who came in here have got a long road ahead of them.

“It’s only a few weeks to the window and I don’t threaten people – I just do my job.”