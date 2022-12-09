Dundee United defender Ross Graham on inspirational World Cup star Harry Souttar and adapting to Charlie Mulgrew’s new role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Graham admits he was inspired by Harry Souttar’s heroics for Australia at the World Cup.

The defender was a star man for the Socceroos who made it through to the last-16 stage before being knocked out, losing narrowly to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Souttar, who plays for English Championship side Stoke City, is now the target for Premier League clubs with the Potters understood to have slapped a £25 million price tag on him.

The 24-year-old started his career in the Dundee United academy before being signed by Stoke and Graham, who has also come up through the ranks at Tannadice, was delighted to witness what his fellow graduate has achieved.

The 21-year-old said: “I knew of Harry but he is a few years older than me and had left by the time I started coming through.

“But I have followed his career so far and he is doing brilliantly.

“Harry is a big inspiration for everyone, myself included.

“It is great to see where he has got to in his career so far.

“Coming through at United and now playing at the World Cup is a massive achievement for him.

“Hopefully boys here can follow in his footsteps.”

World Cup heroes

Two current United players, Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich, have also been involved at the World Cup with Wales and Australia respectively.

Levitt was an unused sub in his country’s three games and received a warm welcome back to Tannadice on Thursday.

However, Behich played every minute of the Socceroos’ four matches and has been given extra time off by United boss Liam Fox.

Graham admitted everyone at the club is hugely proud of the duo.

The centre-half said: “Dylan has just got back and we were finding out how he got on.

“Everyone was shaking his hand, saying ‘Well done!’ for being involved because it is a big achievement for him.

“I was also watching Aziz in his games and I am sure he will also get a great reception when he comes back.

“The stuff he did when he was away was brilliant and good recognition.

“He had that amazing run against Argentina and his performances in all the games were very good.

“Aziz loves to go forward and we see that every day in training when he is in.

“He plays with his heart on his sleeve and is a good player to have on your side. He is a really big player for us.

“So we will look forward to welcoming him back.”

‘Nothing has changed’

United also welcomed back Charlie Mulgrew last week following a lengthy spell out with a thigh injury.

The former Scotland and Celtic defender returned to action in a friendly against Swansea City with Mulgrew also now combining playing with coaching the United first team.

Graham admitted everyone is adapting well to the 36-year-old’s new role.

The Tangerines academy graduate added: “Charlie is a big player for us with his leadership and quality on the pitch.

“He always helps the boys and just pulls everyone together.

“He is also coaching now and it has been good.

“Charlie is just passing on all his experience and knowledge to the boys so hopefully everyone is absorbing the information he is giving out and that will make us better on the pitch.

“He has the total respect of all the boys. There might be a bit of banter now and again but nothing has changed with him.

“He has that presence about him just with everything he has done throughout his career.

“Everyone respects him and looks up to him but he is just another team-mate for all of us.”