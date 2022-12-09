James McPake labels 5-goal Dunfermline win at Arbroath as ‘best performance of season’ By Ewan Smith December 9 2022, 10.39pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up James McPake insists his side’s five-goal rout at Arbroath was Dunfermline’s best performance of the season. Pars cruised into the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy with a Matthew Todd double and strikes from Kyle Benedictus, Kyle Macdonald and Craig Wighton sealing their 5-1 win. And with Dunfermline keen to win the League One title, McPake is thrilled at how his side underlined their Championship credentials at Gayfield. “Winning games is the be all and end all,” said McPake. “But, ultimately, performances like that can win you football matches. “The bravery of my team was there for all to see. “I had centre-backs willing to take risks, which I’ve asked them to do, and some of our goals were excellent. Matthew Todd celebrates his second goal for Dunfermline at Arbroath. Image: SNS “That was our best performance this season. There have been spells in other games where we have done well but this was excellent. “In terms of how we moved the ball and were ruthless in our finishing that stands out. “We were up against a very good Arbroath side but overall that was that was the best all-round performance we’ve had so far. “But there is certainly more to come from that group.” James McPake: I’m delighted for Matthew Todd Dunfermline cruised to an easy win at Arbroath. Image: SNS Meanwhile, McPake praised Todd for his double and insists the attacker needs to be more potent in front of goal. “I’m delighted for Todd as I’ve been saying to him that he needs to add more goals to his game,” added McPake. “He’s done that tonight with those strikes and his performance was excellent. “We scored four very good goals. I’m not going to say five because I’m not even sure if we will give that goal to Benedictus. “Kyle tells me it was going to Pleasureland before it ended up in the net!” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Football St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Liam Fox addresses Tony Watt transfer speculation as Dundee United boss concedes 'January is… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoop ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing