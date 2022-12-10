Things you don’t like, but don’t really have a reason for disliking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Things you don’t like, but don’t really have a reason for disliking

By Steve Finan
December 10 2022, 12.04am
Post Thumbnail

This week I’m going to run through some matters in the English language that are correct usage, or at least not quite incorrect usage, but which I don’t like.

You might agree, you might not. You might have your own list.

The solidus is the punctuation mark also known as a slash, oblique or stroke. I’d never say: “leaves look best when turning gold in October/November”. I don’t think it looks right. I’d use an and or an or instead.

I prefer titles of films or books to be in italics so it is absolutely clear where the name starts and finishes. This used to be done routinely in newspapers.

We tend to regard “gotten” as an Americanism, the past participle of get. But most UK dictionaries list it as acceptable usage. Apart from in the phrase “ill-gotten gains”, it is a horrible, awkward-sounding word.

Exclamation marks are used far too frequently. They have their place because sometimes exclamations are made. But you are far more likely to exclaim in speech than in writing.

The exclamation mark is also used when a writer thinks they have made a joke, but isn’t confident the reader will have realised. If you aren’t sure a joke works, or is even funny, an exclamation mark doesn’t help much.

Using two or more exclamation marks together should never be seen.

Capitals for EMPHASIS or an attempt to denote stress should not be used in serious writing. If your prose doesn’t have the power to stand on its own without capitals to prop it up, then rewrite.

The use of all-caps in a sentence, text, or email is for aggressive people who have lost control of themselves and should be ignored.

I don’t like word shortenings without a full stop. The likes of etc. (for etcetera) should have a full stop. I think initials in names (S. Finan) should always have full stops. But I don’t think Mr or Mrs should.

While I’m on the subject of full stops, in the caseroom where I was taught newspaper English a full stop was called a point. It’s a better name than “full stop” because, as seen above, sometimes a point doesn’t mean a stop to a sentence.

Lastly, I don’t like “though”, I prefer “although”.

There is nothing wrong with though, I can’t even pretend there is a good reason for disliking it.

But then we all have a few niggling things, or people, we don’t like for little or no coherent reason.

 

 

Word of the week

Graith (verb)

Make ready. EG: “Although I have no good reason to graith an attack on the word “though”, I still will.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

