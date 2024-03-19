ANDREW BATCHELOR: DCA was the start of the “new Dundee”

I have always argued that Dundee has saw the most positive and exciting changes in its fortunes in the past 20 years alone.

The V&A Dundee opening up in 2018 is the latest milestone, and next will hopefully be Eden Project by the end of the decade.

But I would argue that the Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is the institution which triggered the beginning of the Dundee that we see today.

The DCA is turning 25 this week, and what an impact this amazing place has had on the city.

From helping house artists to host their inspirational work, to educating children on the subject of the arts. Being a place where you could chill and watch a movie, or going to the print workshop , the DCA really is a one-of-a-kind place.

Opening on 19 March 1999, the DCA was the first cultural venue that helped cement Dundee’s impending transformation for the 21st century.

The backstory of the DCA is one that fascinates me so much.

The site of the DCA used to be an old garage which was later turned into a skatepark called “The Factory”.

I will never forget when Beth Bate, the director of the DCA told me about this, I was gobsmacked, I didn’t even realise, because I grew up with “The Factory Skatepark” that used to be in Douglas, and I always wondered where the origin of the name came from.

The site of the skatepark was sold to the council, and then by 1996, Richard Murphy would design the building that we all know and love to this day.

My relationship with the DCA actually stems back to before I started Dundee Culture.

When I was at Harris Academy in early 2013, it was in the process of moving to the former Rockwell High School on Lawton Road due to the Perth Road site getting rebuilt.

As part of the transition, the school organised an ‘Activities Week’.

As part of the week, we chose an activity that best suited to us. One was creating a movie in partnership with the DCA, and I was really interested in getting involved.

We created a short film called ‘School of Zombies’ which I starred in. It was so fun, and to be in front of the camera filming was a joy.

The DCA giving the school a platform to showcase their creativity shows you just one example of the impact it has on the city.

It is a place that has helped artists broaden their horizons and be a springboard for their future career – and has helped inspire many to get involved in the arts.

But in recent years, the DCA’s long-term future has been questioned, and now more than ever we need to look out for the place which has helped Dundee irreversibly change for the better.

I would encourage those who haven’t visited the DCA yet to go and do so, its a wonderful place. Many believe that it is targeted towards a niche audience – that couldn’t be further from the truth.

It is a special place for everyone and is a venue that we are so fortunate to have.

We need to make sure that the DCA is still here for the people of Dundee for the next 25 years – and beyond.