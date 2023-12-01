DCA boss warns of ‘increasingly uncertain’ funding future as latest accounts revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

DCA boss warns of ‘increasingly uncertain’ funding future as latest accounts revealed

Earlier this year Beth Bate warned of a £300,000 funding gap for the centre.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA

New accounts for Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) have warned of a “increasingly uncertain funding environment”.

The accounts come nearly three months after Ms Bate issued a grim warning about the DCA’s future.

Director Beth Bate said at the time it had been “wrung dry” as it attempts to save cash amid “previously unimaginable financial precarity”.

Accounts reveal ‘challenging’ time for DCA

Now, accounts for DCA for the year to March 2023 have highlighted a “challenging” period for the centre, which has a two-screen cinema, gallery, print studio and restaurant.

The trustees’ report, signed by DCA chairwoman Jacquie Roberts and published alongside the accounts, outlined performance over the period.

The report said: “In these challenging times, where post-Covid recovery has combined with a cost-of-living crisis and spiralling costs, for DCA to continue to have such an impact for audiences and artists, visitors to and citizens of Dundee, is remarkable.

“This impact, however, is under threat as costs rise and investment shrinks.”

Ms Roberts’ report added the centre had been sustained so far by its “entrepreneurial approaches and innovative delivery”.

But it warned: “This situation becomes harder to weather with each passing year.”

Scottish Government to up culture funding

Ms Bate welcomed recent news that Scottish Government funding for the arts and culture sector will be increased.

Details are expected to be outlined in the Scottish Budget on December 19.

DCA director Beth Bate.

Ms Bate said: “We were really heartened to read of the Scottish Government’s recent commitment to double its funding for culture over the next five years.

“It’s vitally important for the entire sector that this process begins with a significant uplift to Creative Scotland’s budget in 2024-25.”

‘Increasingly uncertain funding’ for DCA

The DCA accounts show total income for the period of £2.6 million, up from £2.2m in 2022.

The largest portion of that came through £1.4m in donations and legacies, while £678,135 was from charitable activities.

Total expenditure was also up, from £2.2m in 2022 to £2.5m over the period.

The report said an increase in commercial activity helped DCA.

It added: “As we face an increasingly uncertain funding environment and an ongoing lag in audience attendance post-Covid, our ability to generate earned income is more important than ever.”

Improvements to the lower floors, previously earmarked as a possible third cinema screen, and an investment in conferencing kit led to events income more than trebling over the financial year.

Price increases at DCA cinema

To help with rising costs, cinema prices will increase from next month. It will see an adult ticket go up from £9 to £10.

DCA has secured standstill funding from Creative Scotland and Dundee City Council for 2023-24, the report said.

Trustees have a “reasonable expectation” that will continue for 2024-25, it added.

One of the DCA cinemas, with its multi-coloured seats. Image: DCA

The report continued: “The trustees have reviewed detailed budgets that cover the two-year period.

“Whilst DCA does face significant deficits in each of these two years, there are sufficient reserves to fund these.

“The future beyond this point is uncertain.

“It will remain so until the outcome of an application to Creative Scotland for an uplift in funding from the new multi-year funding scheme, from April 25 onwards, is announced in October 2024.”

DCA’s activity may need to be reviewed based on the outcome of that funding application, the report added.

