DCA boss warns of ‘increasingly uncertain’ funding future as latest accounts revealed

New accounts for Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) have warned of a “increasingly uncertain funding environment”.

The accounts come nearly three months after Ms Bate issued a grim warning about the DCA’s future.

Director Beth Bate said at the time it had been “wrung dry” as it attempts to save cash amid “previously unimaginable financial precarity”.

Accounts reveal ‘challenging’ time for DCA

Now, accounts for DCA for the year to March 2023 have highlighted a “challenging” period for the centre, which has a two-screen cinema, gallery, print studio and restaurant.

The trustees’ report, signed by DCA chairwoman Jacquie Roberts and published alongside the accounts, outlined performance over the period.

The report said: “In these challenging times, where post-Covid recovery has combined with a cost-of-living crisis and spiralling costs, for DCA to continue to have such an impact for audiences and artists, visitors to and citizens of Dundee, is remarkable.

“This impact, however, is under threat as costs rise and investment shrinks.”

Ms Roberts’ report added the centre had been sustained so far by its “entrepreneurial approaches and innovative delivery”.

But it warned: “This situation becomes harder to weather with each passing year.”

Scottish Government to up culture funding

Ms Bate welcomed recent news that Scottish Government funding for the arts and culture sector will be increased.

Details are expected to be outlined in the Scottish Budget on December 19.

Ms Bate said: “We were really heartened to read of the Scottish Government’s recent commitment to double its funding for culture over the next five years.

“It’s vitally important for the entire sector that this process begins with a significant uplift to Creative Scotland’s budget in 2024-25.”

‘Increasingly uncertain funding’ for DCA

The DCA accounts show total income for the period of £2.6 million, up from £2.2m in 2022.

The largest portion of that came through £1.4m in donations and legacies, while £678,135 was from charitable activities.

Total expenditure was also up, from £2.2m in 2022 to £2.5m over the period.

The report said an increase in commercial activity helped DCA.

It added: “As we face an increasingly uncertain funding environment and an ongoing lag in audience attendance post-Covid, our ability to generate earned income is more important than ever.”

Improvements to the lower floors, previously earmarked as a possible third cinema screen, and an investment in conferencing kit led to events income more than trebling over the financial year.

Price increases at DCA cinema

To help with rising costs, cinema prices will increase from next month. It will see an adult ticket go up from £9 to £10.

DCA has secured standstill funding from Creative Scotland and Dundee City Council for 2023-24, the report said.

Trustees have a “reasonable expectation” that will continue for 2024-25, it added.

The report continued: “The trustees have reviewed detailed budgets that cover the two-year period.

“Whilst DCA does face significant deficits in each of these two years, there are sufficient reserves to fund these.

“The future beyond this point is uncertain.

“It will remain so until the outcome of an application to Creative Scotland for an uplift in funding from the new multi-year funding scheme, from April 25 onwards, is announced in October 2024.”

DCA’s activity may need to be reviewed based on the outcome of that funding application, the report added.