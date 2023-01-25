Dundee Contemporary Arts creates £400,000 fund to recover from Covid impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Contemporary Arts creates £400,000 fund to recover from Covid impact

By Rob McLaren
January 25 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 25 2023, 4.56pm
Dundee Contemporary Arts.
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA.

Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) has formed a £400,000 fund to help it recover from Covid-19.

The arts centre, which has a two-screen cinema, gallery, print studio and restaurant, believes it needs financial fire power to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

Restrictions due to Covid-19 are hopefully a thing of the past but DCA director Beth Bate anticipates Covid’s impact to last for a few years.

The dedicated fund is drawn from a range of sources including existing reserves and Covid-specific funding.

It will be used to implement the art centre’s recovery plan and aid its development in the next three to five years.

Ms Bate said: “It’s been clear to us since early in the pandemic that the recovery phase would extend well beyond reopening the building.

Beth Bate, director of Dundee Contemporary Arts
Beth Bate, director of Dundee Contemporary Arts, says the fund is needed to recover from the impact of Covid.

“This has proven to be the case as we have responded to changing restrictions, changing audience attendance patterns and a changing economic context.

“This recovery fund is designed to help us navigate these challenges for the next few years.”

Building back audiences

The director said it was a “huge relief” to be back at full operating strength after the uncertainty of multiple lockdowns.

Ms Bate said the DCA was “still working” at fully rebuilding its audience back to pre-Covid levels.

She added: “We were delighted to see audiences and customers return to the building.

“As is the case throughout the cultural sector, we’re still working to rebuild attendance across our programmes.

“But we’re encouraged by steady growth in all areas, and by strong figures for key titles and events.”

Third cinema screen feasibility study

DCA has also allocated £50,000 towards the development of the bottom two levels of the city centre building.

This was previously occupied by Dundee University. Ms Bate has previously spoken of her ambition to turn this area into a third cinema screen.

One of the DCA cinemas with its multi-coloured seats
One of the DCA cinemas with its multi-coloured seats. Image: DCA

This money will be used to “explore options” for this expansion, the director said.

“We have recently completed a tender for a feasibility study considering options for the space, which will form the next stage of this work,” she added.

DCA’s top 10 films of the year 2022

Here are the top 10 most attended films at DCA last year:

  1. Belfast
  2. The Batman
  3. The Banshees of Inisherin
  4. Downton Abbey: A New Era
  5. Elvis
  6. Living
  7. The Duke
  8. Aftersun
  9. Everything Everywhere All at Once
  10. Where the Crawdads Sing.

