Arbroath Music Festival back on song after two-year Covid absence

By Graham Brown
January 25 2023, 5.57am Updated: January 25 2023, 9.57am
Organisers are fanfaring the return of the popular Arbroath Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
Organisers are fanfaring the return of the popular Arbroath Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid

Arbroath Music Festival organisers are gearing up for the return of the week-long event after a two-year pandemic break.

One of the highlights of the Angus music calendar, it brings hundreds of musicians, singers and verse speakers – many from local schools – to the historic Webster Theatre.

This is the 89th festival and will run from Monday March 6 to Friday March 10.

And festival secretary Susan Kennedy says the hard-working committee is delighted to see it return.

Arbroath music festival
The festival is an annual highlight on the Angus music calendar.

The curtain came down on the last festival in 2020 just as the country went into Covid-19 lockdown.

“We just squeezed in before the nationwide restrictions came into place,” said Susan.

“The winners’ concert was taking place just before the weekend when everything was shut down.

Megan Cant Arbroath festival winner
Megan Cant was the 2020 winner of the festival’s Blue Riband. Image: Paul Reid

“Even then we had noticed some impact, there was a reduction in entries at the last minute because people didn’t want to come out.

“But it did go ahead and it was a successful festival.”

This year the event will welcome three new adjudicators.

And competitions for ukulele and Makaton will join the list of almost 175 competitive classes.

“Our adjudicators love the festival, the impressive theatre and the enthusiasm and talent of the pupils and other entrants,” said Susan.

She also explained the introduction of the uke to the competition.

“We’ve people on our committee who tutor and they have said ukulele is becoming very popular among youngsters so that’s why we added new classes for it this year.”

Schools’ music reduction

But former primary teacher Susan says cutbacks to the expressive arts in schools are having a noticeable impact.

“Entries close on January 31 so we are still waiting to see what will come in before then and how all of the classes will look,” she added.

“But we simply don’t know how good the schools’ support is going to be this year.

“A lot of the specialists aren’t going to schools as they used to.

Arbroath music festival
School choirs play a big part in the festival’s success. Image: Paul Reid

“Those that are there are spread over a lot of schools so their time with children is reduced. That’s definitely an impact we are seeing.

“But we are excited to have the festival back and we hope people will come to the theatre to support it.”

The Friday evening winners’ concert will be the traditional finale. It sees the top performer honoured with the Blue Riband.

In 2020, singer Megan Cant captured the prestigious accolade – 54 years on from the day her grandfather won it for the third time.

“Angus Youth Orchestra will also be performing at that and it is always a lovely evening’s entertainment,” said Susan.

The syllabus and entry details are available on the festival’s Facebook page.

