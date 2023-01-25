1,100 sign petition as protest against closure of Levenmouth railway crossings gathers pace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,100 people have signed a petition against level crossing closures at the new Levenmouth railway line.

The link between Leven and Thornton is due to open next year and track-laying is well under way.

Work has also just begun on the new railway station building at Cameron Bridge.

However, protestors have now stepped up their campaign to retain a safe crossing at Doubledykes.

The historic route between the Fife coastal path and Thornton serviced the original railway, which closed in the 1960s.

Network Rail says public access rights were extinguished 40 years ago.

But campaigners say it is still well used by walkers and cyclists.

Around 70 people from various groups, including ramblers and cyclists, met to discuss the issue last week.

And they accused Network Rail of a shameful lack of consultation with the public.

The meeting follows a protest picnic at the crossing last summer.

Lack of collaboration ‘sticks in my craw’

Protestors said that while Network Rail had engaged with the people of Levenmouth over the creation of the railway, they had not considered those in the wider Glenrothes area.

Cyclist Gavin Harrower, who instigated the Change.org petition as part of the Doubledykes crossing campaign, said the active travel routes planned between Windygates and Leven looked great.

But he added: “It’s very strange not to have the same further up the line.

“Network Rail has just been given an award for collaboration and that sticks in my craw a wee bit.

“Their idea of consultation isn’t the same as you, me or any other normal human being would determine it.

“Their consultation is they’ll tell us what’s happening and when it’s happening.

“To me, that’s not consultation.”

Closure fight could have been avoided

Gavin added that Network Rail has bought an area of agricultural land at Doubledykes.

“Buying that land was a bit sneaky,” he said. It’s allowed them not to have to worry about the crossing.

“If it was owned by a farmer they would have to provide access to the field.”

Gavin said last week’s meeting proved the concern was widespread.

“There’s a lot of joined-up stuff going on now, which is great,” he said.

“This isn’t going away but Network Rail could have avoided it if they had just come and asked people.

“They say there’s no budget for it and it isn’t well used anyway. We disagree.”

Gavin uses the Strava exercise-tracking app, which includes a heat map showing how often certain routes are used.

“If you look at the Doubledykes area you can see it’s lit up like a Christmas tree with the amount of people who have used it over the years,” he said.

Doubledykes crossing is now fenced off

Network Rail has confirmed no crossings were included in the design for the Levenmouth Rail Link.

A spokesman said this was for “very well established and widely accepted safety reasons”.

And he confirmed the road and railway have now been fenced off to protect the public during construction.

He added: “While we appreciate the feelings of a small number of people around Thornton, it is important to be clear that a range of organisations involved in the project have not deemed it appropriate to have a bridge crossing at this point – in particular those involved in developing plans for the active travel networks locally.

“Agencies have been scoped and funded to deliver the active travel route enhancements associated with the rail link project, but none have proposed a bridge at this location.

“Additionally, it is our understanding that the council does not see this as a core part of the future active travel network going forward.

“Communication and engagement with the community is an ongoing activity and will continue to reflect the various phases of the project’s delivery.”