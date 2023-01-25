The sweet smell of success wafted out of Dundee Keiller factory and around the globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

The sweet smell of success wafted out of Dundee Keiller factory and around the globe

Keiller's famous factory conjured up mouth-watering aromas and sent orange marmalade and the Dundee name around the world.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
January 25 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 25 2023, 9.35am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Keiller's staff hold up some of their products at the factory in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Keiller's staff hold up some of their products at the factory in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Keiller’s famous factory conjured up mouth-watering aromas and sent orange marmalade and the Dundee name around the world.

Marmalade was just one of their many product lines and James Keiller & Son Ltd was at one time the biggest and most successful general confectionery business of the age.

The Keiller Factory at Maryfield produced preserves, boiled sweets, butterscotch, Humbugs, fruit chews, Cherry Lips, Midget Gems and Hacks before closing in 1992.

The Keiller’s story begins in 1797 when confectioner James Keiller started to experiment with oranges and boiled them up with sugar to create a tasty spread.

Marmalade being made at the Keiller's factory in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.
Marmalade being made at the Keiller’s factory in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

It was so popular that he soon had almost a monopoly on it.

For the first half of the 19th Century their brand of Dundee marmalade, available affordably to the working classes, was the forerunner of today’s best-selling brands.

In support of their Dundee facility, and in response to high sugar taxes, Keiller’s also spent 22 years from 1857 producing their famous product on the island of Guernsey.

Keiller’s Dundee operation made a profit of £25,251 and their Guernsey branch £9,898 during 1872-73 and the total was £40,831 with added interest.

During the same year, Rowntree’s of York made an annual net profit of £147 and, for the 1870s as a whole, their profits totalled only £372.

Keiller’s was streets ahead of Cadburys too.

A company advert for Keiller's that appeared in The Courier in 1914. Image: DC Thomson.
A company advert for Keiller’s that appeared in The Courier in 1914. Image: DC Thomson.

Operations in Guernsey were replaced in 1879 with a factory on reclaimed Riverside land in London which burned down in 1899 and caused £100,000 of damage.

The next year the Dundee factory at Albert Square was reduced to ashes.

An almighty inferno – ignited by an exploding fridge – ripped through Keiller’s premises, causing the equivalent of £10 million of damage in today’s money, and throwing 600 people out of work.

A report in The Courier at the time described the spectacle as “awe-inspiring”, with “tongues of fire belching forth to the height of 100 feet”.

This advert appeared in The Courier in 1934, showcasing the success of the company. Image: DC Thomson.
This advert appeared in The Courier in 1934, showcasing the success of the company. Image: DC Thomson.

A German subsidiary was established in 1906 in Tangermünde, near the sugar beet growing fields, and company assets were valued at £443,000 by 1908.

However, in 1928, Keiller moved part, and later all, of its production to a wedge of land on Mains Loan, where it produced Keiller’s famous marmalade and confectionery including boiled sweets and butterscotch.

It also gained a licence to produce Swiss favourite Toblerone in the UK from 1932.

Operations closed at the Albert Square factory in 1947 and the site was demolished in 1972 to make way for the Keiller Centre in the heart of Dundee.

The demolition of the former factory in Albert Square progressing in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
The demolition of the former factory in Albert Square progressing in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Brothers Ibrahim Okhai and Aziz Okhai came to Scotland in the 1960s from Malawi and acquired Keiller’s in 1981 after a number of other potential bidders had withdrawn.

Derek Shaw started out working as an odd-job boy for a sweet-making firm in his native Kent at the age of 12, eventually marrying the company owner’s daughter, Gloria.

His career continued with a move to London when he was 21, before moving on to the role of production director at Butterkist, and then to Dundee in 1981 to work for Keiller’s.

Derek Shaw shows off some of his Keiller's memorabilia outside his home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Derek Shaw shows off some of his Keiller’s memorabilia outside his home. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Back in the 1980s, as works director, I was told by our export department we could boast that the company supplied all the world with marmalade and sweets, the exception being the Iron Curtain countries,” said Derek.

“Ibrahim Okhai, chairman of the company would tell everyone: ‘Go out and sell to the world – it’s a big place and there are people who want our products. All you have to do is find them’.

“Aziz and Ibrahim had another brother called Bashir who got on planes and disappeared, selling to all the previous customers around the world.

“Our packaging was changed for all sorts of languages and Keiller’s were printing packaging with several languages well before most companies even thought about it.”

Derek Shaw takes a look through his photo album as he shares his memories. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Derek Shaw takes a look through his photo album as he shares his memories. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

It was a far cry from the hustle of the stalls at Gravesend Borough Market where he learned his trade in the 1950s under Joe Bindler and worked for Margerum’s.

“They were well-known in the area for making boiled sweets, coconut candies, chocolate clusters and a load of other products,” said Derek.

“We would make sweets Monday to Wednesday, on Thursday and Friday we would prepare for the markets, then we would sell sweets at the weekend.

“I remember as a young lad we used to get Keiller’s rejects for the market stall.

“It was terrific – I loved it.”

The Keiller building in 1980 before Derek Shaw arrived at the company. Image: DC Thomson.
The Keiller building in 1980 before Derek Shaw arrived at the company. Image: DC Thomson.

So how did he end up arriving in Dundee in 1981?

“I was production manager for Crusader Confectionery before moving on to the role of production director at Butterkist,” he said.

“The Okhai family bought Keiller’s and they were really keen to talk to me because they were looking for somebody to move up to Scotland to run the factory.

“I knew all about Keiller’s and I said I would come up and have a look at the operation but at that stage I was more interested in helping Ibrahim and Aziz than taking a job.”

Keiller marmalade production line staff pictured in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.
Keiller marmalade production line staff pictured in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Derek agreed to move to Dundee with the backing of his family and the Okhai family invested £11m in the Mains Loan factory, which was employing 150 staff at the time.

“One thing the Okhai family did was bring back making jam,” said Derek.

“We made some of the finest jams from local strawberries and raspberries and that’s how fruit growing in the area originally started back in the 1980s.

“I enjoyed going to work every day at Keiller’s and the people accepted me because they knew I came from the shop floor and that made a big difference.”

Checking the boiling pans in the Preserve Department of Keiller's in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Checking the boiling pans in the Preserve Department of Keiller’s in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Derek has also become known as the man who saved Keiller’s history!

“When I first arrived I inspected everything and every area in the factory including opening up a locked room downstairs which contained Keiller’s archives,” he said.

“Eventually I contacted Dundee City Archives and they offered to catalogue everything, which included James Keiller’s death certificate and the bill for his funeral!”

Princess Diana visited in 1983

The firm was favoured by the royal family, who visited the Mains Loan factory – including Princess Diana in 1983 when she won the hearts of the people of Dundee.

With the populist touch for which she became renowned, she insisted on breaking from the official programme to stage an impromptu walk-about outside the factory gates.

As a result, she made the crowd’s day but over-ran her schedule by almost 20 minutes.

Princess Diana left her mark on Dundee during her special visit in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Princess Diana left her mark on Dundee during her special visit in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

Derek said there was a marksman positioned on the roof following a phone threat from the Scottish National Liberation Army (SNLA) that was being taken seriously.

“She was surrounded by barrels of pulp so nobody could rush her,” said Derek.

“But the thing that was special was how she talked with people on the factory floor because she had a genuine interest and it was a wonderful visit.

“I kept the overalls she wore and was heartbroken when she died in 1997.”

A smiling Princess Diana wearing the customary white coat and hat of Keiller's. Image: DC Thomson.
A smiling Princess Diana wearing the customary white coat and hat of Keiller’s. Image: DC Thomson.

Liverpool-based Barker & Dobson acquired Keiller’s in 1988 and production of jam and marmalade moved to Manchester following the takeover.

Derek decided to move into his own factory, Shaw’s, in 1989 in Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate and it began to attract thousands of tourists each season.

The company expanded and diversified, but with a focus always on sweet and fudge making using traditional ingredients and methods.

Keiller’s factory closed in 1992

Despite employing nearly 900 people during the 1950s, the Keiller factory’s final owners – Alma Holdings – went bust in March 1992 before the plant was sold off.

Shaw’s relocated to larger premises in the former Keiller factory’s bakery and saw peaks and troughs over 13 years before the company wound down and closed in 2002.

The man known as Dundee’s Willy Wonka lives on the outskirts of the city and remains busier than ever as an in-demand consultant to the worldwide confectionary trade.

The former Keiller's factory in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
The former Keiller’s factory in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Keiller’s was demolished in 2018 following a spate of vandal attacks and fires.

He said: “When I left Keiller’s I honestly thought the factory was good for at least 10 years before it needed any big investment.

“It was heartbreaking to watch its decline and eventual closure.

“You think about all the people who used to work there and the history of the business.

“I have wonderful memories of my time at Keiller’s.

“It retains a special place in my heart.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Dundee FC celebrate after winning the Tennent's Sixes in 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunk on success - how free-scoring Dundee won the Tennent's Sixes in 1988
Fraserburgh FC celebrate defeating Dundee in the Scottish Cup back in 1959. Image: DC Thomson.
Shock and awe in the Scottish Cup - giant-killing acts loom large in competition's…
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee's Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
Keiller's staff hold up some of their products at the factory in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Professor Calum Colvin
How Dundee professor Calum Colvin failed 'O' grade art and became one of Scotland's…
North East author calls for safeguarding of First World War poets Owen and Sassoon…
Keiller's staff hold up some of their products at the factory in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Big cat fears saw Dundonians vow to shoot the 'Beast of Byron Street'
The lost crown jewel of Scotland has a fascinating history. Image: DC Thomson.
The Black Rood: Where is the lost Crown Jewel of Scotland?
Irene Grant (daughter) and Irene McLaughlin looking through old images of Robert Coventry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Irene, 93, remembers grandad killed in Nazi bombing raid on Dundee
John Brown has been assessing some of the greatest players to have gone toe-to-toe with Dundee over the years.
Charlton, Maldini and Dalglish: Is this the greatest XI to have faced Dundee?

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Keiller's staff hold up some of their products at the factory in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented