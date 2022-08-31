Dundee’s grief showed Princess Diana was the queen of people’s broken hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s grief showed Princess Diana was the queen of people’s broken hearts

Two simple, rain-spattered bouquets outside the Caird Hall typified the feelings of grief and loss at the tragic death of Princess Diana 25 years ago.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
August 31 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Princess Diana touched the city's heart during her royal visit to Dundee in 1983.
Two simple, rain-spattered bouquets outside the Caird Hall typified the feelings of grief and loss at the tragic death of Princess Diana 25 years ago.

“To Diana. Hope you find peace at last,” read the message attached to one, left on the steps by mourners perhaps unsure where else to leave them.

“Diana. An inspiration, lent to us for only a short time. Sadly missed,” stated the other.

Diana was suddenly gone and Dundee fell silent.

Hundreds of people queued up to sign the condolence book in Dundee after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.
She’d once said: “I would like to be the queen of people’s hearts” and had got her wish, her elegance and vulnerability winning us over.

All but a few Dundonians knew the princess, but the sudden, shocking manner of her death on August 31 1997, stirred up a powerful emotional response in many of them.

A steady stream of people added their names to the condolence book situated in the foyer of the City Chambers beside floral displays and a solitary burning candle.

A single red rose carried the message: “From one mother to another” and another bunch of flowers simply said: “Sorry”.

Princess Diana greeting a young girl during her visit to Dr Barnardo's in Dundee in 1986.
Most of the messages left were simple, expressing the “tragic loss” of her life and how she would be “sadly missed” by the public.

Many others simply signed their names in the book, unable to find words to describe their feelings of shock and grief.

Surrounding the book were dozens of flowers ranging from expensive bouquets to single blooms picked freshly from gardens.

The bouquets and the simple, heartfelt words showed people’s affection and regard for someone who was a brief visitor to the city but an enduring memory to its people.

The Queen of Hearts in Dundee

Diana won the hearts of the people of Dundee on her two official visits to the city.

She first came to Dundee on September 8 1983 when she was given a tour of the then Keiller’s confectionery factory in Mains Loan.

The Princess of Wales donned the regulation white hat and Keiller-branded white coat while chatting to staff.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white work hat on her visit to the Keiller Factory in Mains Loan in 1983.
She received a gift of preserves and confectionery during her visit.

With the populist touch for which she became renowned, she insisted on breaking from the official programme to stage an impromptu walk-about outside the factory gates.

As a result, she made the crowd’s day, but over-ran her schedule by almost 20 minutes.

The Princess of Wales receiving posies from well-wishers before going inside for her tour of the sweetie factory.
Lord Provost James Gowans said the princess impressed him from the start with her natural manner and the amount of research she had clearly done on the factory.

“She was very young when she visited Dundee – it was within a couple of years of her marriage – but she struck me as having adapted to her new role very well and seemed very, very interested in what she was doing,” he said.

“If you can have a favourite royal, she was it for me and I remained impressed with her throughout all her toils and troubles.”

It was all hands out to Princess Diana when she left the factory on her unscheduled walk about in September 1983.
Diana was back in Dundee three years later.

This time, she brightened a dreich August day for patients at Roxburghe House, Royal Victoria Hospital, before moving on to Barnardo’s Dundee Family Support Centre.

Again, she seemed in no hurry to dash away and insisted on taking time to chat to members of the large crowds.

Princess Diana during her visit to Dundee in 1986 where young and old gathered to meet and greet her.
The Princess of Wales was borne to her last resting place following a funeral service at Westminster Abbey on September 6 that was watched by millions of people.

At a time when the city centre was normally bustling with shoppers, the area was drenched in rain, almost deserted as most people remained at home in front of their TV.

The church bells at the Old Steeple in Dundee tolled mournfully for three quarters of an hour from 10am as Diana’s funeral cortege made its way through the streets of London.

Princess Diana stops to speak to a group of older people at Roxburgh House in August 1986.
The continuous ringing by eight members of the Dundee Bellringers sounded over the city until 10.45am, signalling the arrival of the late princess at Westminster Abbey.

Car parks throughout the city, normally packed with shoppers’ cars, were almost empty.

Many major stores announced in advance they would be closed as a mark of respect and many smaller shops followed suit.

All over Dundee, shop windows were dressed with photographs of Diana and with floral tributes, but their doors remained closed.

The City Chambers remained open to allow members of the public to add their names to the growing list of mourners in the books of condolence.

Dundee Murraygate was deserted during the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.
At the Dundee Flower Show at Camperdown Park there was a tent decked out in tribute to the princess with chairs where people could mourn and pay their respects.

At 1pm Lord Provost Mervyn Rolfe, from the steps of the Caird Hall, asked people to share in the nation’s extraordinary outpouring of sympathy and grief.

A lone piper from Tayside Police performed a specially written piece that was recorded with copies sold afterwards to raise money for Diana’s memorial fund.

All the city’s sports, leisure and library facilities were closed all day.

The Registrar’s in Commercial Street remained open to accommodate the brides and grooms whose day of happiness was now marked forever with a sombre note.

Dundee music stores were packed out

Music was a major part of Princess Diana’s funeral service.

Luciano Pavarotti was invited to sing, as he and Diana had become close through their shared campaign to eliminate landmines worldwide.

However, the tenor declined to perform at her funeral as he felt he could not sing well “with his grief in his throat” and was visibly distraught in the Abbey.

Sir Elton John stepped into the breach and his rendition of Candle In The Wind, subtly rewritten in tribute to Diana, became a global hit.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Virgin Megastore and HMV in Dundee before they opened to purchase copies of the reworked classic tune.

Both stores were unable to keep up with the demand.

Even diehard republicans had to admit Diana had something different.

She’d been transformed from a shy kindergarten worker to a beauty with poise and style, whose easy manner charmed presidents, sheikhs and prime ministers, as well as ordinary people.

Princess Diana speaking to a young girl during her visit to the Keiller Sweet Factory in Mains Loan in 1983.
Her natural warmth shone through.

As we know only too well, 25 years on, there are still folk out there who have alternative theories as to exactly how and why her life ended.

But for the Dundonians who adored Diana, the fact she’d gone was all that mattered.

Windmill Bar visit and marmalade mishap in Keiller’s: Prince Philip’s Tayside and Fife trips remembered

Unseen images unearthed of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Dundee in 1977

