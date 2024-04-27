Lorraine Kelly was beloved as Dundee University rector – and she started it all with a pub crawl

Lorraine Kelly became the first female rector of Dundee University 20 years ago, an appointment that was a welcome break with tradition.

One tradition that would be upheld, though, was the pub crawl on the day of the new rector’s inauguration.

The beloved TV host – who would succeed comedian Fred MacAulay – was to tour the bars of Dundee before her inauguration speech.

Oh, and she also had to broadcast her show live from the university the next day.

What could possibly go wrong?

New rector Lorraine was in impressive company

Lorraine was following in some illustrious footsteps.

Past rectors included actor and writer Sir Peter Ustinov; broadcaster and MP Clement Freud; and comedian and actor Stephen Fry.

There was also an equally famous ‘what if?’ when David Hasselhoff nearly swapped Hawaii for the Hilltown after ending up on the ballot paper in 2001.

The actor had just started filming spin-off series Baywatch Hawaii and described the nomination as “a great personal honour”, but one he eventually turned down due to his intensive work schedule.

It was left to Fred MacAulay to serve the three-year term after winning the election against academic Abd al-Fattah El-Awaisi, Nick Johnston MSP and TV’s Richard Whitely.

Lorraine was one of three contenders to replace MacAulay after he decided not to seek re-election and there was a high turnout at the polls in February 2004.

She saw off former MI5 agent David Shayler and BBC broadcaster Lesley Riddoch.

An impromptu celebration with her campaign team in the student union swiftly followed.

She was installed on April 28 in a special inauguration ceremony following the traditional drag from City Chambers to the university in a 19th Century carriage.

She said: “I am a bit nervous.

“I have never done anything like this before.

“I’m only glad we will be stopping at a few pubs along the way.

“It might help settle me down a bit.”

It did.

Trades House was first stop for new Dundee University rector Lorraine Kelly

Students from the university women’s rugby team carried Lorraine in the special carriage, which stopped at three pubs on the way for refreshments.

The Trades House was the first stop at 2.45pm.

A pint of dark beer was followed by Absinthe and cocktails.

The drinks kept coming.

Popl Nero and Braes followed before the group’s arrival at the Tower Building, where the official installation ceremony took place at the Bonar Hall at 4pm.

Lorraine delivered her official address and managed to keep it together.

Just.

“I’m surprised I made it through my inauguration speech,” she said.

“I didn’t get to choose any of my tipples, which is why I found myself downing a pint of heavy, followed by a massive glass of absinthe and some rather odd cocktails.”

Lorraine began her speech by thanking her campaign team and everyone who voted.

“I would really like to thank Fred MacAulay, who did such a splendid job as rector for the last three years and who will be a very tough act to follow,” she said.

“In fact, the list of previous rectors is rather intimidating and includes the late, much-lamented Sir Peter Ustinov.

“I had to interview him very early in my career and he could not have been more charming to me.

“He was such a wonderful communicator, never patronising, always entertaining and he really loved this city.”

TV presenter wanted to be a voice for students

She said she was also very pleased to be the first woman to hold the post.

Lorraine said: “My main aim as rector is to be the voice of the students.

“I hope they will come to me with any problems or worries they may have – or any ideas to make things even better.

“I will be here on campus for regular surgeries and I want students to feel they can write to me, email me or come up and say hello.”

A Champagne reception was held on the Tower Building lawn after the ceremony for students and staff to welcome Lorraine to the new role.

A celebratory dinner followed.

The festivities included a Lorraine Kelly lookalike contest.

Entries included men and women.

Nothing was too much trouble for the honorary Dundonian, who was happy to sign autographs and pose for photographs with star-struck students.

Lorraine was the life and soul of the party.

It’s one thing to stay up all night and another to go on camera straight afterwards.

Lorraine, ever the professional, chose to focus on getting up early rather than indulging because she was presenting her show the following morning.

She left before the witching hour.

Brian Cox was a guest on her morning show

Lorraine broadcast LK Today the following morning at 8.30am from the campus.

She spoke to Dundee actor Brian Cox about his role in Troy alongside Brad Pitt.

There was also a feature on Dundee and highlights of the inauguration which gave Lorraine the chance to positively promote the city and the university.

She thrived in the role.

Lorraine was a fun, hard working and respected rector.

She was hugely popular with students and greatly contributed to recruitment success.

Her support also helped the university raise much-needed funds for a number of vital clinical research projects that helped thousands of patients across Tayside.

Tears were shed when she decided to hang up her robe and cap.

Lorraine decided against seeking a second term in 2007, citing an increasingly busy work schedule and lifestyle.

“I have had three fantastic years as rector and it has been a real honour and a privilege,” she said.

“I hope my successor enjoys representing students at Scotland’s most forward-thinking and exciting university as much as I have.”

She was replaced by former diplomat Craig Murray.

Lorraine remained a strong supporter of the university and returned to the City Square the following summer to receive an honorary degree.

It was a full circle moment.

She was supposed to go to university in 1978 but got a job as a reporter.

Lorraine said: “I would have been the first in my family to go to university, so this is a big deal.

“I was very pleasantly surprised when I was asked.

“Now I think this is the best way to get a degree – no studying and no swotting.”

It was a fitting reward for the beloved TV presenter, who had again proven herself to be a class act.