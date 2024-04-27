Lorraine Kelly was beloved as Dundee University rector – and she started it all with a pub crawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly was beloved as Dundee University rector – and she started it all with a pub crawl

Here's what happened when the TV queen began her reign in the cape and gown in April 2004. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Lorraine Kelly enjoys a pint at the Trades House in 2004.
Lorraine Kelly enjoys a pint at the Trades House in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Lorraine Kelly became the first female rector of Dundee University 20 years ago, an appointment that was a welcome break with tradition.

One tradition that would be upheld, though, was the pub crawl on the day of the new rector’s inauguration.

The beloved TV host – who would succeed comedian Fred MacAulay – was to tour the bars of Dundee before her inauguration speech.

Oh, and she also had to broadcast her show live from the university the next day.

What could possibly go wrong?

New rector Lorraine was in impressive company

Lorraine was following in some illustrious footsteps.

Past rectors included actor and writer Sir Peter Ustinov; broadcaster and MP Clement Freud; and comedian and actor Stephen Fry.

There was also an equally famous ‘what if?’ when David Hasselhoff nearly swapped Hawaii for the Hilltown after ending up on the ballot paper in 2001.

The actor had just started filming spin-off series Baywatch Hawaii and described the nomination as “a great personal honour”, but one he eventually turned down due to his intensive work schedule.

David Hasselhoff in his Baywatch lifeguard outfit
David Hasselhoff turned down the chance to wear the cap and gown. Image: Shutterstock.

It was left to Fred MacAulay to serve the three-year term after winning the election against academic Abd al-Fattah El-Awaisi, Nick Johnston MSP and TV’s Richard Whitely.

Lorraine was one of three contenders to replace MacAulay after he decided not to seek re-election and there was a high turnout at the polls in February 2004.

She saw off former MI5 agent David Shayler and BBC broadcaster Lesley Riddoch.

An impromptu celebration with her campaign team in the student union swiftly followed.

Lorraine Kelly, seated, celebrates with Dundee University students after winning the ballot in February 2004.
Lorraine celebrates with students after winning the ballot in February 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

She was installed on April 28 in a special inauguration ceremony following the traditional drag from City Chambers to the university in a 19th Century carriage.

She said: “I am a bit nervous.

“I have never done anything like this before.

“I’m only glad we will be stopping at a few pubs along the way.

“It might help settle me down a bit.”

It did.

Trades House was first stop for new Dundee University rector Lorraine Kelly

Students from the university women’s rugby team carried Lorraine in the special carriage, which stopped at three pubs on the way for refreshments.

The Trades House was the first stop at 2.45pm.

A pint of dark beer was followed by Absinthe and cocktails.

The drinks kept coming.

New rector Lorraine Kelly is taken from the City Square on the Dundee University carriage.
Lorraine is taken from the City Square on the university carriage. Image: DC Thomson.

Popl Nero and Braes followed before the group’s arrival at the Tower Building, where the official installation ceremony took place at the Bonar Hall at 4pm.

Lorraine delivered her official address and managed to keep it together.

Just.

“I’m surprised I made it through my inauguration speech,” she said.

“I didn’t get to choose any of my tipples, which is why I found myself downing a pint of heavy, followed by a massive glass of absinthe and some rather odd cocktails.”

Lorraine Kelly drinking in Dundee in 2004.
Lorraine enjoys another drink at the Trades House in 2004. Image: Shutterstock.

Lorraine began her speech by thanking her campaign team and everyone who voted.

“I would really like to thank Fred MacAulay, who did such a splendid job as rector for the last three years and who will be a very tough act to follow,” she said.

“In fact, the list of previous rectors is rather intimidating and includes the late, much-lamented Sir Peter Ustinov.

“I had to interview him very early in my career and he could not have been more charming to me.

“He was such a wonderful communicator, never patronising, always entertaining and he really loved this city.”

TV presenter wanted to be a voice for students

She said she was also very pleased to be the first woman to hold the post.

Lorraine said: “My main aim as rector is to be the voice of the students.

“I hope they will come to me with any problems or worries they may have – or any ideas to make things even better.

“I will be here on campus for regular surgeries and I want students to feel they can write to me, email me or come up and say hello.”

Lorraine Kelly with her head on the table after finishing a drink
Lorraine managed to pick herself up and deliver her maiden speech. Image: Shutterstock.

A Champagne reception was held on the Tower Building lawn after the ceremony for students and staff to welcome Lorraine to the new role.

A celebratory dinner followed.

The festivities included a Lorraine Kelly lookalike contest.

Entries included men and women.

Nothing was too much trouble for the honorary Dundonian, who was happy to sign autographs and pose for photographs with star-struck students.

Lorraine was the life and soul of the party.

It’s one thing to stay up all night and another to go on camera straight afterwards.

Lorraine, ever the professional, chose to focus on getting up early rather than indulging because she was presenting her show the following morning.

She left before the witching hour.

Brian Cox was a guest on her morning show

Lorraine broadcast LK Today the following morning at 8.30am from the campus.

She spoke to Dundee actor Brian Cox about his role in Troy alongside Brad Pitt.

There was also a feature on Dundee and highlights of the inauguration which gave Lorraine the chance to positively promote the city and the university.

She thrived in the role.

Lorraine Kelly supporting students during a rowing marathon in the city centre in 2004.
Lorraine Kelly supporting students during a rowing marathon in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

Lorraine was a fun, hard working and respected rector.

She was hugely popular with students and greatly contributed to recruitment success.

Her support also helped the university raise much-needed funds for a number of vital clinical research projects that helped thousands of patients across Tayside.

Tears were shed when she decided to hang up her robe and cap.

Lorraine decided against seeking a second term in 2007, citing an increasingly busy work schedule and lifestyle.

“I have had three fantastic years as rector and it has been a real honour and a privilege,” she said.

“I hope my successor enjoys representing students at Scotland’s most forward-thinking and exciting university as much as I have.”

She was replaced by former diplomat Craig Murray.

Lorraine Kelly wears a gown following her honorary degree in 2008.
Lorraine Kelly after receiving her honorary degree from Dundee University in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

Lorraine remained a strong supporter of the university and returned to the City Square the following summer to receive an honorary degree.

It was a full circle moment.

She was supposed to go to university in 1978 but got a job as a reporter.

Lorraine said: “I would have been the first in my family to go to university, so this is a big deal.

“I was very pleasantly surprised when I was asked.

“Now I think this is the best way to get a degree – no studying and no swotting.”

It was a fitting reward for the beloved TV presenter, who had again proven herself to be a class act.

