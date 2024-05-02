Photos show fitness fun in Dundee through the years

An exercise in nostalgia is the theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane.

Our photos give a glimpse at what fitness in Dundee once was.

Exercise trends have changed tremendously over the last few decades.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photos from across Dundee showing gym exercises and table tennis to swimming and trampolining.

Some of these pictures have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Splashing around in the 1980s

Smiles all round to show how swimming is such fun way to exercise.

A group of children are pictured splashing around in the Lochee Baths after the elderly building was given a much-needed makeover.

Pedal power in Lochee

Check out the interesting gym equipment of yesteryear in this photograph.

Hilary Paterson and Diane McDonald were cycling on the keep fit bikes at Lochee Leisure Centre in May 1981.

Weight training

Eat your heart out Jane Fonda.

These were heady days at Lochee Leisure Centre and things got better with the opening of a £4,400 weight training facility in June 1983.

Packing a punch

Rocky Balboa defeated Ivan Drago and effectively ended the Cold War in 1985.

Closer to home the Dundee Rotary Club annual boxing dinner was being held at Lochee Boys Club to celebrate success in the ring.

Anyone for table tennis?

The Lynch Centre has been a fixture in Charleston since opening in 1986.

Many sports have been played in the hall over the years including table tennis which was proving popular with these competitors in September 1987.

Twists and turns

High-octane fun at the Lynch Centre in August 1990.

Cheryl Valentine performs a series of somersaults off the trampoline where she was watched by other members of the Lynx Gymnastics Club.

Exercise in the great Dundee outdoors

Fun in the sun at Lochee Park in August 1994.

These youngsters were enjoying some games and exercise during the school holidays and they certainly got the perfect weather to go alongside it.

Broughty Ferry Hotel

Did you ever have a splash in the Broughty Ferry Hotel swimming pool?

Residents and local people alike were being offered the chance to relax and enjoy the leisure facilities in a smoke-free atmosphere in June 1995.

Working up a sweat

Some of the the exercise machines in the recently refurbished leisure complex at Forthill Sports Club in Broughty Ferry in April 1995.

A Courier advertising feature said Forthill was offering 17 step aerobics classes a week “in order to cope with the demand for the new fitness fad”.

Dundee indoor bowling

Bowling is an excellent form of exercise for older people.

William Smith makes the measure watched by a group of indoor bowlers who were playing at the Lynch Centre in April 1995.

Floodlight tennis

Broughty Ferry Lawn Tennis Club moved to new courts at East Balgillo in 1994.

A special training session for tennis coaches was taking place under the floodlights in February 1996 as part of a new scheme to improve standards.

Taking the strain

The famous tradition of the Gala Week has been bringing family fun to Broughty Ferry for over 100 years and is Tayside’s longest-running summer festival.

The tug of war competition has always been hugely popular.

Taking the plunge in 1999

While most of us are nursing sore heads under the duvet on New Year’s Day, hardy souls have been taking to the chilly waters of the Tay for generations.

The Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association was started by a “few enthusiastic bathers” around the summer of 1884 at the sands near Broughty Castle.

According to the Association, the New Year’s Day Dook was inspired by the fisher folk of Broughty Ferry who often found themselves bathing in the waters of the Tay every morning.

