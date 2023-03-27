How a £10 note helped send Brian Cox from Dundee to Succession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a £10 note helped send Brian Cox from Dundee to Succession

We look back at the time Hollywood star Brian Cox needed £10 from friend Ronnie Coburn to help him on his way to acting success. Graeme Strachan reports.

Ronnie Coburn receives a £10 note back after helping out Brian Cox.
Ronnie Coburn eventually got his £10 back from Brian Cox when they met up again in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Nowadays, his most famous character is the patriarchal head of a family with millions of pounds in loose change.

But life was very different for Brian Cox when he was given a £10 note to help send him from secondary school to Succession.

As the fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama kicks off, Cox’s journey to becoming cantankerous media mogul Logan Roy can all be traced back to the train fare he received from Dundee impresario and comedian Ronnie Coburn.

Ronnie drove him to the station

Cox’s love of theatre was encouraged at St Michael’s Junior Secondary School and he stepped on to the Dundee Rep stage for the first time aged 15 in 1961.

The X-Files’ Cigarette Smoking Man William B Davis was artistic director at Dundee Rep and he gradually gave Cox larger and larger acting roles.

Cox was having a staple lunch of bridie and chips at Wilson’s on Reform Street when fire burned down the Rep’s home at the Forester’s Hall building in June 1963.

Cox spent a period working for Coburn at the city’s Palace Theatre.

House full: Brian Cox cut his acting teeth at Dundee Rep when it was based at Nicoll Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The pair became firm friends and it was to him that Cox turned when London and drama school called to study acting and he needed to find the £10 train fare.

Coburn handed over a tenner.

He even gave Cox a lift to Dundee station to catch his train south!

The rest is history.

He went on to become an accomplished Shakespearean actor, spending seasons with both the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre.

Cox enjoyed theatre and film successes in America too, starring as the original Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter in 1986.

Cox never forgot the debt of gratitude that proved to be the first step on that long road to international success and he duly reimbursed his former mentor in April 2006.

Cox was guest speaker at a special business lunch to celebrate Tartan Day at the Apex Hotel and met up with Coburn who recalled their time working together at the Palace.

Coburn said: “I had the lease of the Palace Theatre and used to run all sorts of daft wee shows to keep it going.

“Brian lived up at Tullideph at the time and I gave him a job in the box office.

Ronnie Coburn was paid up in full by Brian Cox when the great friends met up again in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

“One day he told me he’d got the chance to go to a big acting school in London but didn’t have any money to go, and asked if he could have a tenner.

“I gave him it, we gathered his stuff and I took him down to the station.

“I forgot all about it until years later when my wife and I were watching a television show.

“It was King Henry VIII and he was getting stuck into great big legs of pork and joints of meat.

“I thought ‘I know that face’ and I realised it was Brian.

“I said to my wife – King Henry VIII owes me a tenner!”

Cox never forgot his friend’s generosity

Despite arriving late for the event – his luggage had been lost on the flight from New York and he had to buy a suit for the function – Cox made an impassioned speech praising Dundonians for their integrity and urging city leaders to ensure that they now made the correct planning decisions for the future.

He said: “Edinburgh is close to my heart but this city has overcome so many obstacles and it has always come out stronger.

“That is because of the people of Dundee.

“Cities like Belfast should look to Dundee as an example because of the way Protestants and Catholics have got on and this is because of their shared city experience.

“The thing that matters in Dundee is the people – it doesn’t really matter about buildings, it matters about the people and it is them that make me proud to be a Dundonian.”

Brian Cox chats with Lord Provost John Letford at City Quay during his 2006 visit. Image: DC Thomson.

During his speech, he said that in the 1960s he became disappointed at the concrete buildings being put up around the city saying at the time he believed there was a conspiracy “to turn Dundee into Europe’s biggest car park”.

However, he said that as he grew older he enjoyed returning to the city more and more and Dundee was now learning from previous errors.

Cox also briefly touched on his years growing up in Dundee – a time, he said, when “fruit wasn’t something you ate, it was something you stole” – and his time working at the Rep and at the Palace alongside Coburn who later became known throughout the world for his Breath of Scotland touring shows.

Ronnie Coburn became famous across the world with his Breath of Scotland touring show. Image: DC Thomson.

Always a larger than life character, Coburn named his family home in Elliot Road Vaudevilla and Cox was among those who paid tribute when he died in 2010.

Coburn had been battling cancer for some time and Lord Provost John Letford summed it up best when he said the “lights of the city had gone out” when the news broke.

Cox became a huge star in Hollywood

His great friend by then had moved to the US permanently to pursue movies which led to a number of high-profile roles in Hollywood blockbusters including a well-loved performance in Troy playing Agamemnon and roles in the X Men and Bourne series.

Cox of course is now best known for his role as the head of the Roy gang in Succession which was a late career highlight for which he won a Golden Globe in 2020.

Succession brought Cox home in June 2019 after the makers decided his character should come from Dundee with scenes being shot at Dundee University and the V&A.

The final series will mark the end of the Waystar Royco saga although Cox has no plans to retire any time soon despite finishing the role that made him a bonafide superstar.

That means the journey that started 60 years ago with Cox holding that £10 note at Tay Bridge Railway Station will certainly have a few more twists and turns to come.

