My Dundee: Lorraine Kelly’s favourite things about the city

Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly talks all things Dundee, from her first date with her husband, Steve, to sitting in Sir Ernest Shackleton’s chair at Discovery Point.

Lorraine Kelly.
Lorraine Kelly shares her favourite things about Dundee. Image: S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock.
By Joanna Bremner

Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly shares her favourite parts of Dundee, from food and drink, to points of inspiration and fab nights out.

What do you think of when you think of Dundee?

I think of fun, friendship and football! I always associate Dundee with good times.

It was where my husband Steve and I had our first date (Dundee United versus Hearts) and where I lived happily for a very long time.

I love the view of Dundee as you cross the bridge and from the top of The Law. We have made so many good friends over the years and enjoyed some brilliant nights out.

Where do you stay when you visit Dundee?

We usually stay over with friends and have also spent the night in the Taypark House Hotel which was lovely.

Taypark House Hotel, Dundee.
Taypark House Hotel, Dundee.

I was very excited to see it featured in “Four In A Bed” which is one of my favourite shows on TV.

Most memorable night out you’ve had here?

Too many to single out.

I’ve had some great nights in the Invercarse for Dundee United “Hall of Fame” events and also in the Caird Hall.

When I was rector of Dundee University I enjoyed a hilarious “welcome ceremony” being taken round various pubs by the university women’s rugby team (a tradition started by the late Queen mother).

Favourite restaurant in Dundee and why?

I LOVE the Agacan on the Perth Road.

The portions are Desperate Dan sized and the Turkish food is absolutely brilliant. It’s like eating and drinking in a tiny art gallery with all the colourful works of art on the walls.

Some of the dishes served at Agacan, Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

I also like “Collinsons” and “Sol y Sombra” in Broughty Ferry. I had huge affection for the Balaka on the Perth Road that sadly has closed down now.

Best place in Dundee when you’re looking for inspiration?

I love walking on Broughty Ferry beach for inspiration, and also visiting the new waterfront.

I had my 50th birthday party on “The Discovery”. It was wonderful. We had a guided tour and an amazing meal for twelve people.

Discovery Point.
Discovery Point. Image: Culture Comms Collective

I got to sit in Sir Ernest Shackleton’s chair. I am in my element at Discovery Point. It’s a wonderful interactive museum about Antarctica and polar exploration and we are so lucky to have it in the city.

My husband Steve tracked down the man who made the four cute penguins outside and bought me one as a present.

The V&A is also a gorgeous building that has revitalised the whole area.

Best place for a coffee stop in Dundee?

I would usually pop into the coffee shop in Waterstone’s so I could browse in the bookshop, but there are lots of new places that have sprung up I will try next time I am back.

How is 2024 going for you?

2024 is going well.

My first novel “The Island Swimmer” was released in February and I was so chuffed to see it reach number two in the big grown up Sunday Times best sellers list.

Lorraine Kelly's novel, The Island Swimmer.
Lorraine Kelly’s novel, The Island Swimmer. Image: Orion/PA

It’s set in Orkney, a place I dearly love and is about a woman who is forced to leave Orkney for a traumatic reason you discover later in the book, and then has to return home.

I’ve had such wonderful feedback, and although it was challenging to find the time to write, and I had to become a bit of a hermit for a year, I loved every minute of it.

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Work wise – I am presenting my show Monday – Thursday and writing my second novel.

Conversation