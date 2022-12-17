5 great looking hot chocolates to warm you up in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With freezing temperatures outside, why not stay wrapped up warm with a hot chocolate in hand inside one of these Dundee venues?

Whether you prefer a simple hot chocolate – maybe with some whipped cream or marshmallows – or want all the toppings, you can find what you’re looking for here.

Teas and coffees are all well and fine, but none hit the spot in the winter quite like a creamy, chocolatey hot treat.

From s’mores and cranberry specials to the good, old classic we all know and love, these Dundee cafes have your cravings covered. We’ve picked out five tempting cups to keep you satisfied.

Daily Grind

Perhaps best known for its coffee and tempting all day brunch, Daily Grind also offers many variations of hot chocolate.

Its winter warmers are now available, as well as the menu staples mint Aero and orange Twirl.

While their granola muffin could make anyone’s mouth water, taking your eyes off those toasted marshmallows and s’mores hot chocolate is a challenge.

Address: 18A Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL and 54 Westport, Dundee DD1 5ER

Blend Coffee Lounge

The busy cafe, often seen with steamed up windows showing just how warm and popular it is, has a range of seasonal drinks on offer.

In fact, its drinks are so good, Santa Claus himself is visiting on Friday December 23, giving each child that stops by a free hot chocolate.

If you can’t wait until then, the peppermint hot chocolate is available alongside other festive treats.

Address: 63 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SP

Serendipities

Social enterprise Serendipities serves up delicious vegan food and drink both to sit in and take away.

Ran by Uppertunity – that works with adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health barriers – the cafe offers a safe space to anyone in the city.

Instead of normal dairy milk, here you get the chance to try a hot choc made with either oat, soy, almond or coconut milk.

Address: 12 Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BH

Henry’s Coffee House

Despite the name, Henry’s knows more than just coffee. As well as a normal hot chocolate, there is also a white hot chocolate on offer.

Marshmallows, whipped cream, a flake or even a shot of alcohol can be added to lift the drink even higher.

With Christmas so close, why not try their mistletoe cranberry hot chocolate?

Address: 22-26 Seagate, Dundee DD1 2EQ and 4 City Square, Dundee DD1 3BA

Little Things Cafe

While the name of the cafe is Little Things, their hot chocolate is anything but.

Known for delicious cakes and traybakes, this cupcake is even posing as a delicious cup of hot chocolate!

The baked treat sure looks like the perfect companion to the peppermint hot chocolate.

Address: 35 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1SH