Home News Dundee

First look at new Dundee food and drink venue inside former barber shop

Archies is now operating out of the former Mantuary unit on Commercial Street.

By James Simpson
Rebecca-Rose McReady and Gary Lawson of Archies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A former Dundee barber shop has been reopened as a food and drink venue.

The Mantuary on Commercial Street closed back in May.

Bosses said at the time that the male grooming salon had been “up against it”.

The unit has now been rebranded as a coffee shop and bar, Archies.

Carrie Shannon, hospitality director at owner CAM Ventures, says she wants to offer something “a little different”.

Archies is in the former Mantuary unit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside Archies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some of the features of the barber shop have been retained. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A new seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Archies serves food and drink. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She told The Courier: “While we had a great clientele and ambience (at The Manturay) we found it difficult to maintain standards and personnel while trying to grow and spread a new concept.

“The building has always been amazing and we felt it suited to a venue that offers a relaxed ambience with first-class service as a refreshment residence and day lounge.

“We want people to migrate from an early morning coffee and workspace, through the afternoon with amazing plates and tastes and traverse into the evening where friends, colleagues and family can talk, catch up and have occasional events and exciting entertainment to enjoy.

“Of course, we have nice drinks thrown in there, including wine, beer and cocktails.”

The team behind Archies: Gary Lawson, Rebecca-Rose McReady, Carrie Shannon and Natalia Holcer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cocktails are on the menu. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Another seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Archies also serves coffee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The cafe/bar used to be a barber shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Carrie says the name is designed to fit in with the theme of the cafe, with Archie a popular name from the Prohibition era.

She hopes Archies can buck the downward trend affecting the industry.

She added: “It’s no secret that the hospitality industry is very challenging, however, we hope that we offer something a little different, with enough routine offerings and events of a difference to entice clients and make friends.

“We are aware of the pressure on the high street and hope that by listening to our clients and friends we can keep fresh and change to suit ever-changing pallets and vibes.”

Further up Commercial Street, a nail bar has opened inside a former health shop.

Conversation