New nail bar opens in former Dundee city centre health shop

Luxury Nails opened on Commercial Street on Monday. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Luxury Nails Dundee opened on Monday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
A new nail bar has opened in a former health shop in Dundee city centre.

Luxury Nails Dundee opened on Commercial Street on Monday.

Owner Emily Ly, 36, has been working on the new shop for five months, having moved to the city from Cardiff.

She currently has three employees, including Alex Tran, 25, who previously worked in Birmingham.

The nail salon is based at the former Health Store, which closed last year after more than 50 years in business.

New Dundee nail salon opens with 30% off deal

Alex told The Courier: “We have not really been busy because the weather was bad on Monday but we are getting busier and there has been a lot of interest.

“I think we will be busy on Friday and Saturday.

“We held an event for opening on Monday with champagne and cupcakes and flowers from our friends.”

Luxury Nails Dundee offers manicures, pedicures, acrylics and BIAB (builder in a bottle).

Emily Ly and Alex Tran. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The salon is offering 30% off all services this week and the first 50 customers will receive £5 vouchers for future visits.

Alex said: “Emily has been working on the shop for five months.

“She wanted to start a new business after working in a smaller one before in Cardiff.

“We have friends and family here.

“I am from Birmingham and worked in a nail salon there.

The waiting area. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The interior of the nail bar. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The salon also offers pedicures. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“Emily hired an interior designer so the shop is how she wanted it to look.

“People have been happy and positive about it.

“It is a bit quieter here than in Birmingham but I like it here.”

Meanwhile, streetwear brand Postal has taken over an empty unit at the Keiller Centre on Commerical Street.

Conversation