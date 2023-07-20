Family-run Dundee health shop to close within weeks after more than 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Family-run Dundee health shop to close within weeks after more than 50 years

The owner of TheHealth Store, on Commercial Street, says the city centre is "not an attractive place any more".

By Poppy Watson
The Health Store in Dundee city centre
The Health Store in Dundee city centre. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson,

A family-run Dundee health shop that has operated for more than half a century is set to close within weeks.

The Health Store, on Commercial Street, was established in 1970.

Barry Constable, 53, who took over the business from his father in 2000, says he has been “overwhelmed” by good wishes from customers since deciding to shut.

The Health Store owner Barry Constable. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson. 
The Health Store owner Barry Constable. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

He blames a number of reasons for the closure – saying Dundee city centre is “not an attractive place” for businesses.

Barry said: “There are just not enough people coming in any more – there is not enough footfall.

“We have never recovered from the pandemic. Since Covid, people have got too used to shopping online.

‘Nothing but boarded-up shops’ in Dundee

“And Dundee city centre is not an attractive place any more. There is nothing but boarded-up shops.

“It is just an absolute eyesore.

“There are other factors, including inflation, Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s been hard – it is just not viable any more.”

The Health Store and other empty shops on Commercial Street in Dundee
Commercial Street is home to a number of empty shop units. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Data from The Courier shows Commercial Street has the second-highest vacancy rate of the main streets in Dundee city centre.

More than a quarter of units are empty.

The average across the city is 15%.

Negotiations over Health Store premises sale

The Commercial Street unit – the fourth that The Health Store has occupied since it was established – has been on the market for more than a year.

Barry says there has been plenty of interest but it has not yet been sold.

When its sale is confirmed, he will announce an official closure date.

He said: “There have been some negotiations.

“We are looking to close provisionally at the end of August.

“I can’t see it going much longer than that.

“There is a bit of relief baked into the whole thing.”

‘We have a lot of sad customers’

He added: “We have a lot of sad customers.

“But I’ve been overwhelmed with good wishes.

“I’ve obviously got to thank my loyal customers over the years who have kept me going.”

More from Business

Budget airline easyJet has swung to a third quarter profit and is forecasting record earnings over its peak season despite cautioning over a “challenging” summer of airport strike action (PA)
EasyJet set to soar to record profit despite ‘challenging’ summer
Nigel Farage has praised the Government following reports ministers are considering making new laws stopping banks closing customers’ accounts because they disagree with their political views (PA)
Farage praises Government plans to revoke banks’ licences over free speech curbs
Goldstar Cleaning Services owners Rachel and Scott Willox. Image: Goldstar Cleaning Services.
Cleaning firm plans to add 20 staff as it targets growth in Tayside
Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.
Tayside firm’s record turnover success after move to employee ownership
Travel insurance should always be an essential holiday purchase, the Association of British Insurers said (Peter Byrne/PA)
Travel insurers ‘dealt with one new claim every two minutes typically in 2022’
The King’s coronation boosted revenues at The Royal Mint (Ben Birchall/PA)
Royal Mint revenues jump as coronation sparks demand for commemorative coins
Many, larger companies are looking to use AI to replace staff (PA)
Tech-savvy UK businesses to invest in AI to replace staff and cut costs –…
Figures suggest one in four older workers would like more flexible start and finish times, while nearly one in five would like to work their usual hours but in fewer, longer days (David Davies/PA)
Employers seeking skills urged to negotiate terms with older workers
Netflix subscriptions grew by more than expected during the second quarter of the year (PA)
Netflix subscriber growth surges after password sharing crackdown
FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi was asked about the buy now, pay later sector during a Treasury Committee hearing (Alamy/PA)
Regulator is ‘ready to go’ to bring buy now, pay later firms under its…