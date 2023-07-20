Family-run Dundee health shop to close within weeks after more than 50 years

A family-run Dundee health shop that has operated for more than half a century is set to close within weeks.

The Health Store, on Commercial Street, was established in 1970.

Barry Constable, 53, who took over the business from his father in 2000, says he has been “overwhelmed” by good wishes from customers since deciding to shut.

He blames a number of reasons for the closure – saying Dundee city centre is “not an attractive place” for businesses.

Barry said: “There are just not enough people coming in any more – there is not enough footfall.

“We have never recovered from the pandemic. Since Covid, people have got too used to shopping online.

‘Nothing but boarded-up shops’ in Dundee

“And Dundee city centre is not an attractive place any more. There is nothing but boarded-up shops.

“It is just an absolute eyesore.

“There are other factors, including inflation, Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis.

“It’s been hard – it is just not viable any more.”

Data from The Courier shows Commercial Street has the second-highest vacancy rate of the main streets in Dundee city centre.

More than a quarter of units are empty.

The average across the city is 15%.

Negotiations over Health Store premises sale

The Commercial Street unit – the fourth that The Health Store has occupied since it was established – has been on the market for more than a year.

Barry says there has been plenty of interest but it has not yet been sold.

When its sale is confirmed, he will announce an official closure date.

He said: “There have been some negotiations.

“We are looking to close provisionally at the end of August.

“I can’t see it going much longer than that.

“There is a bit of relief baked into the whole thing.”

‘We have a lot of sad customers’

He added: “We have a lot of sad customers.

“But I’ve been overwhelmed with good wishes.

“I’ve obviously got to thank my loyal customers over the years who have kept me going.”