St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon ‘wanted’ by Dunfermline

Dunfermline are keen to bring David Wotherspoon to KDM Group East End Park, it has been reported.

The St Johnstone legend is a free agent after leaving the Perth club this summer and recently took part in the Gold Cup with Canada.

The 33-year-old won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup during his 10-year spell at McDiarmid Park.

Now, according to a report in The Scottish Sun Dunfermline manager James McPake is looking to add the experienced midfielder to his squad.

If Wotherspoon signs for Dunfermline he will be reunited with former Saints team-mate Michael O’Halloran who joined the club earlier in the month.

He will also link up once more with Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay, who lifted the 2014 Scottish Cup as St Johnstone captain.

The Pars sit top of Viaplay Cup Group F after playing two matches and this Saturday they will host top seeds Kilmarnock.