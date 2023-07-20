St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon ‘wanted’ by Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon ‘wanted’ by Dunfermline

The player is a free agent after leaving McDiarmid Park this summer.

By Craig Cairns
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are keen to bring David Wotherspoon to KDM Group East End Park, it has been reported.

The St Johnstone legend is a free agent after leaving the Perth club this summer and recently took part in the Gold Cup with Canada.

The 33-year-old won two Scottish Cups and a League Cup during his 10-year spell at McDiarmid Park.

Now, according to a report in The Scottish Sun Dunfermline manager James McPake is looking to add the experienced midfielder to his squad.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

If Wotherspoon signs for Dunfermline he will be reunited with former Saints team-mate Michael O’Halloran who joined the club earlier in the month.

He will also link up once more with Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay, who lifted the 2014 Scottish Cup as St Johnstone captain.

The Pars sit top of Viaplay Cup Group F after playing two matches and this Saturday they will host top seeds Kilmarnock.

