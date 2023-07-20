Letham Grange owners insist derelict Angus golf resort DOES have a future as new planners appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letham Grange owners insist derelict Angus golf resort DOES have a future as new planners appointed

The site - once branded "Scotland's Augusta" - has fallen into a state of disrepair.

By Poppy Watson
Letham Grange continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The owners of a derelict Angus golf resort insist it does have a future after appointing new planners to help “reincarnate” the site.

Letham Grange has fallen into a state of disrepair over the last decade.

The estate, just north of Arbroath, once boasted a luxury hotel, two 18-hole courses, a curling rink and a function suite.

At its height it was branded “Scotland’s Augusta”.

The resort’s doors closed in 2011 and the courses shut down in 2019.

The property has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

The Courier revealed earlier this month how the estate has since fallen into disrepair with the fairways overgrown and buildings boarded up.

Residents of homes at Letham Grange have also hit out at a caravan installed outside the crumbling mansion house, branding it an eyesore.

Plans to restore Letham Grange to ‘even better than former glory’

But now, Edinburgh-based Holder Planning has been appointed to develop a vision for Letham Grange by the Hong Kong-based owners.

A statement from the company said: “Contrary to speculation in recent reporting, the owners of Letham Grange are actively progressing their ideas for the regeneration of the golf course and hotel, to achieve its reincarnation as one of the UK’s premier golf resorts and visitor destinations.”

No details have been revealed about what the plans may involve.

However, Robin Holder – managing director of Holder Planning – says the owners are “completely committed to restoring Letham Grange to even better than its former glory”.

Letham Grange in its heyday.

He said: “(The owners) are the first to admit that there have been difficulties in communicating, managing and delivering that commitment from their international base.

“I am therefore delighted that they have asked me to represent them and take the project forward from what was unfortunately a false start in 2021.

“The owners are acutely aware that the land and buildings have fallen into disrepair, and that this is causing concern for local residents.

Plans to consult public on Letham Grange plans

“They fully acknowledge that significant investment needs to be brought to bear to achieve their and the community’s aspirations for the area.

“The pandemic and the international economic situation have obviously not helped matters but the owners are now in a position to discuss what could happen next.

“They recognise that the priority now is to seek the opinions of local people and their representatives, to fully understand the current concerns and to develop a constructive relationship going forward.”

Parts of the site are fenced off. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A public consultation on proposals for Letham Grange could be held later this year.

Mr Holder added: “We are still a long way off from making specific proposals, as the first objective is to have a dialogue with the community, elected representatives and council officers to understand how their wishes blend with a realistic, economically viable and sustainable plan for the long-term future.

“And we acknowledge that there are likely to be different and competing views as to what that future should be – so my job at this stage is to facilitate the discussions and generate ideas.

“Everyone, I’m sure, will agree that the status quo is not an option.”

