Letham Grange owners insist derelict Angus golf resort DOES have a future as new planners appointed

The owners of a derelict Angus golf resort insist it does have a future after appointing new planners to help “reincarnate” the site.

Letham Grange has fallen into a state of disrepair over the last decade.

The estate, just north of Arbroath, once boasted a luxury hotel, two 18-hole courses, a curling rink and a function suite.

At its height it was branded “Scotland’s Augusta”.

The resort’s doors closed in 2011 and the courses shut down in 2019.

The Courier revealed earlier this month how the estate has since fallen into disrepair with the fairways overgrown and buildings boarded up.

Residents of homes at Letham Grange have also hit out at a caravan installed outside the crumbling mansion house, branding it an eyesore.

Plans to restore Letham Grange to ‘even better than former glory’

But now, Edinburgh-based Holder Planning has been appointed to develop a vision for Letham Grange by the Hong Kong-based owners.

A statement from the company said: “Contrary to speculation in recent reporting, the owners of Letham Grange are actively progressing their ideas for the regeneration of the golf course and hotel, to achieve its reincarnation as one of the UK’s premier golf resorts and visitor destinations.”

No details have been revealed about what the plans may involve.

However, Robin Holder – managing director of Holder Planning – says the owners are “completely committed to restoring Letham Grange to even better than its former glory”.

He said: “(The owners) are the first to admit that there have been difficulties in communicating, managing and delivering that commitment from their international base.

“I am therefore delighted that they have asked me to represent them and take the project forward from what was unfortunately a false start in 2021.

“The owners are acutely aware that the land and buildings have fallen into disrepair, and that this is causing concern for local residents.

Plans to consult public on Letham Grange plans

“They fully acknowledge that significant investment needs to be brought to bear to achieve their and the community’s aspirations for the area.

“The pandemic and the international economic situation have obviously not helped matters but the owners are now in a position to discuss what could happen next.

“They recognise that the priority now is to seek the opinions of local people and their representatives, to fully understand the current concerns and to develop a constructive relationship going forward.”

A public consultation on proposals for Letham Grange could be held later this year.

Mr Holder added: “We are still a long way off from making specific proposals, as the first objective is to have a dialogue with the community, elected representatives and council officers to understand how their wishes blend with a realistic, economically viable and sustainable plan for the long-term future.

“And we acknowledge that there are likely to be different and competing views as to what that future should be – so my job at this stage is to facilitate the discussions and generate ideas.

“Everyone, I’m sure, will agree that the status quo is not an option.”