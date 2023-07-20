Fife paedophile who tried to lure girl, 12, to photoshoot for sex lesson dodges jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife paedophile who tried to lure girl, 12, to photoshoot for sex lesson dodges jail

Kevin Anderson, 43, thought he was communicating online with a schoolgirl called Megan. He was in fact speaking to an undercover officer.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

A Fife photographer who attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl to a photoshoot and “teach” her about sex has dodged a jail sentence.

Kevin Anderson, 43, thought he was communicating online with a schoolgirl called Megan.

He was in fact talking to an operative from the Yorkshire and Humber organised crime unit.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that while Anderson engaged in sexually explicit conversation with the decoy, he sent numerous images of women in sexualised poses, claiming he was a photographer who took similar pictures.

He also sent the undercover officer an image of a female performing a sex act.

Police later searched his house and found 13 child abuse images and one graphic video on two mobile phones.

Moving Forward programme

At an earlier hearing, Anderson pled guilty to possessing the indecent images between July 30 2019 and May 26 last year.

He also admitted attempting to sexually communicate with a young child and attempting to cause a young child to view a sexual image, between October 1 2021 and November 5 2021.

Kevin Anderson outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Anderson, of Seacraig Court, Newport-on-Tay, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Alison McKay told him: “You will understand this matter is a serious one and I have to consider two things: the protection of the public going forward and the other is punishment in relation to your conduct.

“Bearing in mind you are a first offender, and the positive terms of the (background) report, I am satisfied it’s appropriate to deal with you by way of a community-based order”.

Sheriff McKay ordered Anderson to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed him on supervision for three years.

Anderson was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He must also attend the Moving Forward: Making Changes Programme and adhere to a number of conduct requirements.

The sheriff warned Anderson that the sentence is a direct alternative to prison.

Sexual conversation

The court heard previously that the “Megan” profile was used on the Kik messenger app by an undercover operative from The Yorkshire and Humber organised crime unit to target sexual offending.

Procurator fiscal depute Laura McManus read to the court a summary of messages from the online chat.

Anderson’s crimes were committed on the Kik messenger platform. Image: Shutterstock.

Early in the conversation, the decoy child stated she was 12 and made reference to being “in class”.

Anderson later wrote that it “won’t be long until you can rip your uniform off and get into bed”.

He went on to say he was a photographer and throughout the conversation sent numerous pictures of women in sexualised poses, saying he had photographed similar.

The fiscal depute said Anderson then asked “Megan” to send a full length photo.

He said she should show off her legs with a shorter skirt and that said it was a pity she did not pose in “cute outfits.”

The conversation developed the next day, with Anderson saying: “I’m sure you will love sex”.

He said: “It’s always awkward at first but you will be fine.

“If you ever come for a photoshoot maybe I can teach you sex”.

Asked by “Megan” if that is really what he would like to do, Anderson replied: “Yeah if you wanted to”.

An isolated lifestyle

After further sexual messages Anderson sent the profile an image of a female performing a sexual act and a female wearing a short skirt.

Officers from the NCAIU Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Unit were granted a search warrant for the house in which he lived with his mother.

Anderson was later traced at his workplace.

Two mobile phones were recovered and both contained child sexual abuse material, including one 45-second video of the most graphic category A kind.

Another 13 category C images were also found.

At his sentencing on Tuesday, defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh pointed out that his client accepted full responsibility from the outset when interviewed by police.

The solicitor said first offender Anderson is willing to engage fully with any work to reduce the likelihood of committing offences in future.

At an earlier court hearing, defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Anderson lived an “isolated lifestyle” and struggled with depression, and used social media to communicate with people with no intention of meeting them.

The solicitor said Anderson had since lost his job.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Serial Fife abuser who murdered partner with tyre iron is jailed for life
Morgan Prior
Police to review why Angus rapist was allowed to work in schools
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Woman 'unable to speak' after savage attack in Glenrothes
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Hospital ruckus and cannabis find
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Ex-police officer jailed for child sexual abuse blames his victim, court told
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Blairgowrie drink-driver hid under child's bedding after two hit-and-run crashes
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee slasher left victim with 12cm facial cut
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Speeder accelerated away from police after traffic stop in Perth
Kevin Anderson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Tuesday court round-up — Weaponised toothbrush