Home News Fife

River Leven Programme: Views sought on £45m Fife masterplan

The ambitious project aims to transform the river between Leven and Cameron Bridge.

By Claire Warrender
The River Leven Project will transform the area.
The River Leven Project will transform the area. Image: Supplied by Green Action Trust.

Fifers have the chance to air their views on an ambitious plan to regenerate the area around the River Leven.

New paths for walking and cycling are among the major initiatives planned for the popular Levenmouth stretch.

Fishing ponds and outdoor classrooms are also proposed, along with gardens and play areas.

It’s hoped the £40 million masterplan will breathe new life into former industrial areas along the river.

And it could bring together communities currently split on either side of the water.

The River Park is part of the wider Leven Programme and has now reached a critical stage.

Local opinions are important

Lead partner Green Action Trust has invited the public to get involved to ensure their voices are heard before work starts.

Consultants have been on site speaking to people about the project.

And an online survey is also up and running.

Ambitious plans for the River Leven include active travel routes, woodland walks and play areas. Image
The River Leven Programme includes active travel routes, woodland walks and play areas. Image: Supplied by Sepa.

This will gather local opinions and suggest how residents can get involved.

Organisers say there will be a chance to participate in a number of projects, including heritage, active travel, social activities, horticulture and skills training.

Diane Lishman, community engagement officer at Green Action Trust, said: “An important aim of the project is to design it with the community and find ways they can benefit by being directly involved in bringing the plans to life.

“The more voices we hear, the better.”

How to take part in River Leven survey

The project covers the area between Leven and Cameron Bridge, which will be split into six gardens.

And two of those will be developed in the first year.

To take part in the online survey, use the QR code below or visit https:bit.ly/leven-survey

To find out more about upcoming events and how you can get involved, contact Rachael Kelly at rachael@icecreamarchitecture.com

