Home News Fife

£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park

By Claire Warrender
January 19 2023, 2.34pm
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
The cash has the potential to transform the Leven Valley. Image: Supplied by Tam Pelan.

A £19.4 million cash injection will help transform the River Leven Valley for tourism and recreation.

Miles of new paths for walking and cycling, fishing ponds and outdoor classrooms are among the major initiatives planned in Levenmouth.

And a further 18 miles of accessible paths will be created along the river to connect Leven and Glenrothes.

The River Leven cash boost will transform the area.

Fife Council said the huge shot in the arm from the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme also had the potential to create jobs while helping meet climate targets.

The money will also be used to improve Riverside Park in Glenrothes.

Plans there include a transport hub with bicycle hire, electric vehicle charging and a better link to the Fife Pilgrim Way.

Fife is one of 10 areas across Scotland to benefit from the £177m fund.

And it has been hailed as exciting news for the region.

River Leven cash boost will bring tourists

The River Leven Programme involves 16 organisations, including Fife Council, Scottish Water and The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

Its £40m masterplan involves breathing new life into former industrial areas along the river.

The vision includes gardens, play areas and wildlife habitats.

And the Levelling Up money will help it become reality.

Levenmouth area convener, Labour Councillor Colin Davidson, said it brought huge opportunities for the area.

“It will open it up for tourism, recreation and health and wellbeing opportunities for the whole community,” he said.

“It will, in effect, turn the clock back 100 years to when the river was the driving force for the whole area and was at the heart of the community.

“It’s a hugely exciting opportunity to transform the whole valley.”

SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said it would accelerate the ambitious blueprint already drawn up.

“It’s fantastic news for the project and the wider Levenmouth community,” he said.

Glenrothes park improvements are ‘exciting’

The potential for Riverside Park in Glenrothes is also hugely exciting, according to David Cooper, chairman of volunteer group Friends of Riverside Park (FORP).

While a long hoped for cafe and toilets will not happen at this stage, plans include improving muddy paths and opening up the route along the river.

Riverside Park in Glenrothes.

Mr Cooper said it would complement the group’s ongoing work to enhance the park.

“I’m very, very excited about it,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to get improvements to the park ever since I became involved 12 years ago.”

Potential to become a destination park

While disappointed at the lack of toilets, he said improving paths would benefit people with wheelchairs and prams.

And he added: “It will be good in terms of mental health improvements in the community.”

The multi-million-pound cash boost will help build on work already carried out, including a new viewing platform overlooking the Lomond Hills.

And it will run alongside FORP’s plans for better signage throughout the park.

Mr Cooper said: “We’ve already seen huge positive change and I’m optimistic we’re going to become a destination park.”

