Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee

Three large Nato warships from Germany, Poland and Britain have docked in Dundee.

The ships arrived in the city on Thursday morning as part of a planned stop-over.

It will allow the crews to take a break and for a logistical replenishment of the ship’s stores, the Royal Navy says.

German naval ship FGS Mecklenburg-Vorpommer, Polish ship ORP General T Kosciuszko, and Royal Navy vessel HMS Portland can all be seen at the city’s port.

Why are the warships in Dundee?

While in Dundee for the weekend, crewmembers are expected to visit the City Chambers to meet Lord Provost Bill Campbell and host youth and cadet groups.

They are also scheduled to pay their respects at the International Submarine Memorial.

The warships form Nato Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) – part of the alliance’s immediate operational response force.

Rear Admiral Thorsten Marx, who is in command of SNMG1, says he is proud to be visiting Dundee for the first time.

He said: “As the new commander of Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, I am immensely pleased that Dundee is the first official port visit of SNMG1 under my command

“The United Kingdom has always been a pillar within Nato and a reliable, indispensable partner.

“This is felt nowhere more strongly than Scotland, with a deep maritime heritage ranging from its key position for Royal Naval forces over the last century to the long-established ship building industry on both the Forth and the Clyde.”

The group takes part in planned exercises and training activities with allies and partners, but also stands ready to respond to operations.

The ships are expected to stay in Dundee until early next week.

It follows another visit to Dundee by SNMG1 by March last year, when another four ships docked in the port.

The spectacle attracted a number of onlookers and amateur photographers, keen to catch a glimpse of the vessels.