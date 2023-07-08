Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

Plans for a major transformation of the former Letham Grange luxury golf resort in Angus could be dead in the water.

And these images capture the continuing slide into dereliction of the Georgian mansion house hotel once the centrepiece of a complex branded Scotland’s Augusta.

At its height, the complex just north of Arbroath boasted a luxury hotel, two 18-hole courses, curling rink and function suite.

It drew players from around the world and was a top-class wedding venue.

Now there are fears the boarded up and vandal-hit mansion might never be saved.

Global reputation of Letham Grange golf club

An Angus potato merchant developed Letham Grange in the late 1980s.

Some 150 homes were built on the sprawling estate and the B-listed mansion created by a former Provost of Arbroath became a plush hotel.

Its Old Course gained a reputation as an formidable test of golfers.

Legendary commentator Peter Alliss filmed at Letham Grange for his Play Better Golf television series.

Taiwanese businessman Peter Liu later bought the resort – but by 2011 its doors had closed.

A costly ownership battle led to it being returned to Liu family control in a landmark 2018 ruling.

Building at risk

But the early 19th Century mansion continues to languish on Scotland’s buildings at risk register, after concerns about the state of decline were first flagged almost a decade ago.

Letham Grange golfers kept the courses running until 2019.

Fairways are now overgrown and once-manicured greens returned to nature.

Residents are sad and angry over the state of the main house, which has been a target for repeated vandalism.

And in 2021 they were stunned by an application to add 250 new homes to the estate.

Smartwill Investment – part of the Liu family empire – lodged plans with Angus Council.

Those included the restoration of the hotel, reconfiguration of the golf courses and a handful of holiday lodges.

People living at Letham Grange described the plans as a “bombshell”.

But we can reveal a major question mark now hangs over the proposal.

The Edinburgh-based agent who submitted the proposal said he no longer has any involvement in the project and no contact with the applicants.

Hong Kong-based Smartwill Investment and the Liu family could not be contacted for comment.

The lack of progress on the project has left many living on the estate questioning the future of the old hotel.

Security caravan at former golf resort

There has also been recent controversy around a planning application for a security caravan in front of the former hotel.

The owners want permission to keep it there for another three years.

They say it is needed for a security guard to deter vandals.

But locals have branded it a “blot” on the landscape at what is already derelict site.

Angus Council is still to make a decision on the application.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the state of decline at the former Angus golf resort.