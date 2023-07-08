Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letham Grange: See crumbling old golf resort once called ‘Scotland’s Augusta’

The Angus estate was a luxury golf resort but has fallen into dereliction since its doors closed more than a decade ago.

By Graham Brown
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Plans for a major transformation of the former Letham Grange luxury golf resort in Angus could be dead in the water.

And these images capture the continuing slide into dereliction of the Georgian mansion house hotel once the centrepiece of a complex branded Scotland’s Augusta.

At its height, the complex just north of Arbroath boasted a luxury hotel, two 18-hole courses, curling rink and function suite.

Letham Grange Hotel is boarded up and vandal-hit.
The sad state of the old country house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It drew players from around the world and was a top-class wedding venue.

Now there are fears the boarded up and vandal-hit mansion might never be saved.

Global reputation of Letham Grange golf club

An Angus potato merchant developed Letham Grange in the late 1980s.

Some 150 homes were built on the sprawling estate and the B-listed mansion created by a former Provost of Arbroath became a plush hotel.

Its Old Course gained a reputation as an formidable test of golfers.

Legendary commentator Peter Alliss filmed at Letham Grange for his Play Better Golf television series.

Taiwanese businessman Peter Liu later bought the resort – but by 2011 its doors had closed.

A costly ownership battle led to it being returned to Liu family control in a landmark 2018 ruling.

Building at risk

But the early 19th Century mansion continues to languish on Scotland’s buildings at risk register, after concerns about the state of decline were first flagged almost a decade ago.

Letham Grange golfers kept the courses running until 2019.

Fairways are now overgrown and once-manicured greens returned to nature.

Residents are sad and angry over the state of the main house, which has been a target for repeated vandalism.

And in 2021 they were stunned by an application to add 250 new homes to the estate.

Smartwill Investment – part of the Liu family empire – lodged plans with Angus Council.

Letham Grange Hotel near Arbroath continues to fall into decline.
The old mansion house that was the heart of Letham Grange luxury golf resort. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Those included the restoration of the hotel, reconfiguration of the golf courses and a handful of holiday lodges.

People living at Letham Grange described the plans as a “bombshell”.

But we can reveal a major question mark now hangs over the proposal.

The Edinburgh-based agent who submitted the proposal said he no longer has any involvement in the project and no contact with the applicants.

Hong Kong-based Smartwill Investment and the Liu family could not be contacted for comment.

The lack of progress on the project has left many living on the estate questioning the future of the old hotel.

Security caravan at former golf resort

There has also been recent controversy around a planning application for a security caravan in front of the former hotel.

The owners want permission to keep it there for another three years.

Security caravan at Letham Grange Hotel.
The security caravan in front of the former hotel. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

They say it is needed for a security guard to deter vandals.

But locals have branded it a “blot” on the landscape at what is already derelict site.

Angus Council is still to make a decision on the application.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the state of decline at the former Angus golf resort.

The fairways of the famous Old Course are overgrown.
The fairways of the famous Old Course are overgrown.
Remnants of past glory remain beside the first fairway. A sign for golfers sits among weeds
Remnants of past glory remain beside what was the first fairway of Letham Grange golf course.
Trees growing in the weather-ravaged conservatory at the Letham Grange building
Trees growing in the weather-ravaged conservatory.
The curling rink and function room is fenced off and dangerous.
The curling rink and function room is fenced off and dangerous.
One of the Old Course bridges which carried the hopes of golfers from around the world.
One of the Old Course bridges which carried the hopes of golfers from around the world.
The main entrance is a shadow of its grand past.
The main entrance is a shadow of its grand past.
Outside seating where international guests once enjoyed Angus hospitality.
Outside seating where international guests once enjoyed Angus hospitality.
Letham Grange resort near Arbroath is falling into further decline.
Hotel buildings are an eyesore.
Formerly pristine fairways have returned to nature at the former Letham Grange resort near Arbroath.
The formerly pristine fairways of Letham Grange golf club have returned to nature.
Plush bedrooms now boarded up.
Plush bedrooms now boarded up.
Faded Georgian grandeur, as the outside of the building deteriorates.
Faded Georgian grandeur.

