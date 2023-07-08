Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s The Secret Garden inspired by family life

Pitlochry Festival Theatre artistic director Elizabeth Newman has always loved making work for family audiences.

This driving force stems from a desire to want everyone to come to the theatre.

Since becoming a mother, however, her young daughter Annabella has become a “really good research body” for her work.

Family life in the garden

This has been especially so on Elizabeth’s journey to create a new adaptation of The Secret Garden.

Elizabeth’s family-friendly new version, based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s famous novel, launched at Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s outdoor amphitheatre on July 7 and runs until August 19.

“My daughter Po Po, as we call her, has absolutely gone on the journey of the adaptation of The Secret Garden and has watched all the different versions with me, even though she’s not yet two,” said Elizabeth in an interview with The Courier.

“I’ll read her bits of the book.

“The other thing as well that’s been really inspiring is that Po Po and my partner Russell love to garden together.

“That’s actually probably been the biggest source of inspiration taken from our family.

“The scene between Mary and Dickon…the warmth and life in that very much came from watching Po Po and Russell in the garden and how excited they both were to look at everything that was growing.

“There’s definitely that sense of we are a family who loves nature and it’s very much part of our life watching things grow.

“That definitely has inspired parts of the book.”

What’s The Secret Garden about?

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden was first published in 1911.

A story that celebrates the power of transformation and healing through nature, the much-loved novel continues to appeal to readers of all ages.

It regularly appears in the top 10 of all-time favourite children’s literature.

Performed in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s outdoor amphitheatre, nestled in the theatre’s Explorers Garden, Elizabeth’s new adaptation is being published by Nick Hern Books and is available for purchase at the theatre.

Elizabeth read the original novel as a child and really loved it.

As she got older and re-read it, she realised it’s possible to see “different things” in it as an adult.

When she approached her brand new version, which features puppets and “beautiful music”, she wanted it to be an adaptation that all ages could enjoy, whether couples or families.

Focussing on the ‘magic’

“I very much wanted to focus on the magic,” she said.

“I wanted to focus on how the magic of the garden has transformed the people in the story.

“That was the starting point really.

“I really wanted to make all the characters people that you wanted to spend time with and get to know.

“As well as the fact that it’s set in a garden, so I wanted to have that sense of really celebrating nature within the story as well.”

Who stars in the Pitlochry play?

Elizabeth, who has been at Pitlochry since 2018, describes the cast as a “great bunch”.

It features Blythe Jandoo (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and A Mother’s Song: A New Folk Musical, Macrobert Arts Centre), Shona White (Mamma Mia!, West End and Merrily We Roll Along, Donmar Warehouse) and Matthew Churcher (Animal Farm, National Tour/Fiery Angel & Birmingham Rep, Peter Pan, National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic).

It also features Oliver Cookson (Hay Fever and Travels with my Aunt, Assembly Roxy); Marc Small (TV credits include The IT Crowd, Jonathan Creek and recently appeared in the Amazon Prime film The People We Hate At The Wedding with Ben Platt), Jack Ward (Bridgerton, Netflix) and Trudy Ward (As You Like It, Jupiter Theatre).

It’s directed by Ben Occhipinti who directs this year’s Gypsy and directed Noises Off last summer.

He’s an associate director at the theatre and really loves the story too.

Working closely with Nick Truman the designer, and Natalie the costume designer, he brings a “place and spirit” to the production.

Ben added: “The Secret Garden was one of my favourite books when I was growing up and so having the opportunity to bring this brilliant new version to life is very exciting.

“The bonus of creating the show in the beautiful amphitheatre amongst the plants and trees of the Explorers Garden is going to make it a vibrant experience for audiences”.

What else is on at Pitlochry over summer?

The Secret Garden is just one part of a busy summer season at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

“There’s loads on,” said Elizabeth.

“You can see things in our main auditorium.

“You’ve got Gypsy, you’ve got A Streetcar Named Desire, got Brief Encounter which has also got amazing music in it.

“We’ve also got a big new play, Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape, by Peter Arnott who wrote Monarch of the Glen. That’s opening in a few weeks.

“We’ve got loads of studio shows on. So we’ve got To the Bone.

“The Maggie Wall (was on in June).

“We’ve also got two new plays – A Play, A Pie and a Pint and we’ve got The Secret Garden.

“We’ve also got Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood by Lesley Hart which is returning this year after being so successful last.

“There’s an array of lots of different things for audiences to enjoy.”

How to get tickets

The Secret Garden runs from July 7 to August 19.

Tickets are available from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Box Office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com