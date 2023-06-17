‘I don’t want the shadow of Marlon Brando hanging over me,’ says Pitlochry Festival Theatre star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

‘I don’t want the shadow of Marlon Brando hanging over me,’ says Pitlochry Festival Theatre star

Matthew Trevannion is starring in classic plays A Streetcar Named Desire and Brief Encounter at Pitlochry Festival Theatre this summer

By Michael Alexander
Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion during Streetcar rehearsal. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion during Streetcar rehearsal. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Matthew Trevannion has a “heavy season” ahead at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

He’s playing Stanley in A Streetcar Named Desire, Alec in Brief Encounter and has a “juicy part” in another show Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape that he hasn’t read yet because it’s still being developed.

But the Welshman isn’t complaining about his summer long stay in Highland Perthshire – not least because it means he can enjoy the stunning landscape.

‘Incredible’ Perthshire scenery

“I’m just out walking my dog – I hope you don’t mind,” he explained when The Courier called.

“I thought I came from a beautiful place, but Perthshire is incredible!”

Pitlochry Dam

Matthew was touring with Othello last year when his co-star Kirsty Stuart, mentioned that she’d been offered Blanche in Streetcar and Nora in Brief Encounter at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

He’d never had contact with Pitlochry before.

But within a month of making enquiries, he’d completed a successful audition.

Would Marlon Brando make it as a sex symbol today?

“I read A Streetcar Named Desire in drama school,” he said.

“I read it on holiday. I took a few Tennessee Williams plays away with me just to read.

“That was my only understanding of the play before this point.

“I’ve never even seen the film which I’m glad of now because I don’t want the shadow of Marlon Brando hanging over me.

“But it is a strange one when you think back to how this part launched that man as a sex symbol.

“Because in today’s sensibilities – rightly so – anyone who attacks their pregnant wife and rapes their sister, I don’t know how they would transcend into something of a sex symbol in today’s culture.”

One of world’s finest 20th century plays

Generally regarded as one of the finest plays of the 20th century, Streetcar is also considered by many to be Tennessee Williams’ greatest work.

It first premiered on Broadway on December 3, 1947, launching the careers of, amongst others, Marlon Brando, Jessica Tandy and Kim Hunter.

The London production opened in 1949, directed by Laurence Olivier featuring Vivien Leigh as Blanche.

In 1951, the play was adapted for the screen starring Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh and won four Academy Awards.

Matthew says no one can ever condone what Stanley does.

But what he is trying to do, and what he hopes he’s succeeding in doing, is allowing the character to be “understood”.

A ‘cock amongst hens’

“The man is described in Tennessee Williams’ stage direction as a cock amongst hens,” he said.

“Someone who always enjoys the attention of women. I think that can remain. You can still have that bravado. We still have to see him for what he is.

“But as the play goes on, you’ll see it’s a battle of wits between himself and Blanche.

“There are many faculties, especially with language, that she has.

“And he considers himself to be a man of honour or at least somebody who has locked in to the American Dream.

Matthew Trevannion, Kirsty Stuart and Nalini Chetty in A Streetcar Named Desire rehearsals. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

“She dashes that American dream for him, and not only does that, does that by lying and understandably so.

“So what I’m trying to bring with Stanley is the hurt.

“You see why he does the things he does. You can’t condone them.

“But they are not just acts of violence that come from nowhere.

“These are things that happen because of the drama of the play.”

How did Matthew get into the arts?

As an artist and a playwright as well, Matthew is used to spinning multiple plates.

He describes himself as someone who “just lives for the arts”.

Influenced by his parents who did amateur dramatics, he sometimes reflects on the decision he made as a 16/17-year-old to make his hobby his life and thinks: “Oh God, I’m almost 40 and I’m still following in this childish impulse!”

But while taking on more work can sometimes feel like a daunting prospect, he welcomes the challenge.

There’s no doubt, he says, that when he performs, his skills as a playwright also influence how he approaches roles.

He wrote his first play at 21 and he’s learning all the time.

“I’d be lying if I said I’ve not been snatching up lessons every single day from Tennessee Williams,” he said.

“If you are not doing that as a playwright you are a fool.

“The things this man is able to do in a single page.

“The contradictions he’s able to highlight in a person while not derailing the drama.

“There’s nothing two-dimensional about these people.

“They are complex, they are difficult, they are charming, they are violent – it’s life itself.”

When to see the plays

Both A Streetcar Named Desire and Brief Encounter are directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until September 30.

Brief Encounter runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from June 17 until September 29.

Tickets are available from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre box office on 01796 484626 or online at www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

