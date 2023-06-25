Steven MacLean: Telling David Wotherspoon his St Johnstone career was over was ‘horrible’

Steven MacLean has admitted that telling St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon his Perth career was over was “horrible”.

The Saints boss spoke to every one of the players he decided to release at the end of the last season.

But, unsurprisingly, breaking the news to Wotherspoon, who he won the 2014 Scottish Cup alongside, was the toughest conversation.

“Without a shadow of a doubt,” said MacLean. “It was really, really difficult.

“I’ve got so much respect and admiration for David.

“I played with him, coached him and then managed him.

“It was horrible but I made the decision that I thought was best for the football club. That’s part of my job.

“It’s purely football reasons.

“I hope he goes on and has a really successful time in the rest of career.

“He’ll never be forgotten at this football club, that’s for sure.

“It’s great that he’s going to be getting a testimonial. It’s a reward he deserves.

“I love the guy – same with Muzz (Murray Davidson) and Michael (O’Halloran).”

Fresh challenge a good thing

MacLean believes O’Halloran will feel the benefit of a fresh start away from McDiarmid Park.

“I was honest with Michael as well,” he said.

“I made sure that I spoke to every player individually, from the young ones to the older ones.

“It was a bit different because he’d been away (on loan at Cove Rangers).

“I joked with Michael that I got him his move to Rangers!

“He’s still quick and dynamic and maybe he just needs a different challenge.”