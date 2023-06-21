St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and has no budget concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what he wants in the transfer market and has no budget concerns

A strong existing core to the Perth squad means Saints are not in a rush.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows what transfers he wants and has no budget concerns.
Steven MacLean has a clear picture of where he needs to strengthen his squad.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has a clear picture of where his squad needs bolstered.

And the Perth boss won’t be fazed by missing out on transfer targets as he navigates the process of doing so.

A lack of summer signings thus far doesn’t equate to a lack of work being put in behind the scenes, MacLean stressed.

Offers have been made.

But bringing in new recruits who will make an impact in the Premiership is the priority as opposed to completing deals quickly, with a “good nucleus” already at McDiarmid Park affording him the time to get things right.

“We need to strengthen in a few areas,” said MacLean. “There’s no doubt about it.

“Goalkeeper, centre-half and a wide player are three positions we’re definitely looking at.

“I wouldn’t describe it as priority positions – they’re all priorities.

“I’m quite comfortable with what we’ve got to build on.

“If you look at the starting XI for the last two games of the season, I think there’s only Monty missing (Alex Mitchell replaced Andy Considine after the latter was injured in the warm-up before the Livingston match).

Adam Montgomery has left St Johnstone but the core of Steven MacLean's team remains.
Adam Montgomery is the only player selected for the starting XIs at the end of last season not with the club.

“There’s a good nucleus there.

“I don’t want to put a specific number on how many I want in the squad.

“You have to adapt and change plans.

“It’s a long season – you get injuries and loss of form – and you need to have a squad to cope with that but I don’t want it to be too big.”

No budget concerns

MacLean added:  “We’ve spoken to players and made offers to a couple.

“We’ll be unsuccessful at times – that’s how football works.

“But we’ll certainly not be crying about it.

“You’re going to lose out on some. It could come down to another club paying more or a player just wants to go somewhere else.

“Normally it will be because someone else has a bigger budget than you.

“That’s just the way it is. I’m comfortable with that.

“People might think that there’s not a lot going on but the market is quite quiet in general and there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“I wouldn’t comment on my budget and say it’s big, small or whatever.

“All I know is I’ll try to get the best players I can and then I’ll work with them and improve them.

“A budget is a budget.”

Chance for young players to catch the eye

The four outfield players in his squad with the least first team top-flight experience – Max Kucheriavyi, Alex Ferguson, Taylor Steven and Liam Parker – could alter MacLean’s thinking over the next few weeks.

He certainly doesn’t want to block their paths.

“We’ve got Max, Alex, Taylor and Liam,” said MacLean.

Max Kucheriavyi is one of a few St Johnstone young players who will get a chance to impress.
Max Kucheriavyi spent the second half of last season at Falkirk.

“I’ve spoken to them all and I’ll be interested to see where they are in terms of their development over the course of pre-season.

“If they train well they’ll be given opportunities in games and then it will be up to them to take those opportunities.”

For MacLean and Stan Harris, this is their first transfer window as Saints’ manager and chief executive, respectively.

Head of football operations, Gus MacPherson, is another important part of the recruitment machine.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Stan and Gus,” said MacLean. “It’s very open and transparent.

“We get on really well and we’re always talking about how we can make the club better.

“We’ve all got connections and contacts – that’s the same with Liam (Craig) and Alex (Cleland).”

