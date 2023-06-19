St Johnstone FC St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest as Fleetwood and others keen on left-back The Scotland under-21 international is an in-demand player. By Eric Nicolson June 19 2023, 10.56am Share St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest as Fleetwood and others keen on le... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/4488763/st-johnstone-second-adam-montgomery-loan-celtic-fleetwood-town/ Copy Link Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone. Image: SNS. St Johnstone’s hopes of securing defender Adam Montgomery on a second loan from Celtic are under threat from England. As reported in the Daily Record, former Hoops legend, Scott Brown, is keen to take Montgomery to Fleetwood Town, where ex-Saint Shaun Rooney is a regular on the opposite side of the pitch. And Courier Sport understands there are also Championship clubs down south who have Montgomery on their radar. Adam Montgomery celebrates as Saints get the win they needed to stay up. Image: SNS. The Scotland under-21 international was a first team regular at McDiarmid Park last season. Perth boss, Steven MacLean, would like to bring him back but Celtic may decide that testing Montgomery in England is a better career step for the attacking full-back. A decision isn’t imminent as there will be a new manager at Parkhead, likely to be Brendan Rodgers, and he will want to assess his squad before signing off loan exits. Tony Gallacher is currently Saints’ only fit left-back.