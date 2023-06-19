St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest as Fleetwood and others keen on left-back

St Johnstone’s hopes of securing defender Adam Montgomery on a second loan from Celtic are under threat from England.

As reported in the Daily Record, former Hoops legend, Scott Brown, is keen to take Montgomery to Fleetwood Town, where ex-Saint Shaun Rooney is a regular on the opposite side of the pitch.

And Courier Sport understands there are also Championship clubs down south who have Montgomery on their radar.

The Scotland under-21 international was a first team regular at McDiarmid Park last season.

Perth boss, Steven MacLean, would like to bring him back but Celtic may decide that testing Montgomery in England is a better career step for the attacking full-back.

A decision isn’t imminent as there will be a new manager at Parkhead, likely to be Brendan Rodgers, and he will want to assess his squad before signing off loan exits.

Tony Gallacher is currently Saints’ only fit left-back.