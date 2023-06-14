Tony Gallacher backed to step out of St Johnstone shadows as Remi Matthews name-checks another Perth kid as one to watch

Remi Matthews has backed McDiarmid Park forgotten man, Tony Gallacher, to come good for St Johnstone next season.

Recruiting fellow left-back, Adam Montgomery, for another season-long loan from Celtic would be a great bit of transfer business for Perth boss, Steven MacLean, according to the former Saints goalkeeper.

But Matthews believes Gallacher has positioned himself well to hit the ground running in pre-season after injury kept him out of the first few months of the previous campaign.

“If there was an award for most improved player it would 100% be Monty,” Matthews told Courier Sport.

“He was always technically good on the ball but you could see his confidence grow with the more games he played.

“He trains every day to a really high standard.

“He’s definitely got a bright future.

“If St Johnstone could get him back next season that would be great news.

“But somebody who shouldn’t be forgotten is Tony.

“It took him a few weeks to catch up but that’s natural after being out for so long.

“He was unfortunate to not get in. Monty had done so well and was one of our best players.

“Tony’s standards in training were very good and so was his attitude.

“When we played a friendly against Hearts just before the matches after the split he was probably our man of the match that day.

“People shouldn’t write him off.

“I think he’ll have a big part to play next season. Switching to back four definitely brings him into the equation.”

One to watch

Max Kucheriavyi and Alex Ferguson will feel they can emulate Cammy Ballantyne and earn a place in MacLean’s starting line-up.

And another Saints kid who was sent out on loan last year got a Matthews ‘one to watch’ name-check.

“We’ve already seen with Macca that he’s willing to give youngsters a chance,” he said. “Cammy and Ross (Sinclair) so far.

“Cammy came from nowhere.

“I said to him after the Kilmarnock game that he was like The Undertaker!

“He was dead and buried at St Johnstone. He’d admit it himself. He was ready to leave.

“Fair play to him, he’s been given his chance and he’s taken it.

“He was brilliant at Kilmarnock and backed it up against Ross County and Livingston.

“Max is a technically very good player. And he’s gone out and played games.

“You can see the progression Fergie has made and Taylor Steven is another one to keep an eye on.

“He’s got a bit of an attitude about him – which I like.

“And going back to the goalies, Jack (Wills) and Heppy (Craig Hepburn) are great kids.”