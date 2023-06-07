Remi Matthews ‘already missing’ St Johnstone as goalkeeper gives ‘never say never’ return message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews ‘already missing’ St Johnstone as goalkeeper gives ‘never say never’ return message

The Crystal Palace man was a big hit on his season-long loan at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.

Remi Matthews is “already missing” St Johnstone.

And the loan goalkeeper would never rule out a McDiarmid Park return.

Back with Crystal Palace after a successful season-long spell in Scotland, Matthews has got several more years left in him as a professional footballer.

Whether one or more of them will be spent in Perth remains to be seen.

But, whatever happens, the bond established between player and club is a strong one.

Remi Matthews.
Remi Matthews in his last game at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

“Never say never,” Matthews told Courier Sport.

“I loved my time up there. The players, staff and fans were all great to me.

“I’m already missing it.

“It’s a great feeling when you’re playing well and you’re the number one at a club like that.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about the club or the city and I’m a St Johnstone fan now.”

Other interest

The 29-year-old added: “There were actually a couple of Scottish clubs showing an interest last summer.

“I know Dougie Imrie really well from my time at Hamilton and he was at Livingston when my agent told me they were interested.

“I’m not a big fan of astro so I didn’t really fancy that one.

“And my agent mentioned Dundee United but they ended up going in a different direction.

“It turned out to be a blessing because I loved my time at St Johnstone.

“I left it as long as I could – there were a couple of English clubs I could have gone to – and fortunately St Johnstone came in at just the right time.

“It worked out well for both of us.”

On reflection, Matthews believes the psychological damage sustained by a long battle for survival in the season before he arrived, albeit one Saints emerged from as still a top flight side, was a factor in the way the 2022/23 campaign panned out.

“I obviously knew it had been tough the previous season,” he said.

“People underestimate the effects of a long relegation fight like that one.

“Because we went on such a good run before the World Cup expectations went higher than probably they should have.

“We went on a losing streak – in a tough run of fixtures – and that had an impact on confidence.

“It was maybe a bit similar for me. Because I’d gone a long time without a goalkeeping error that cost us a goal, when I did make one it probably got highlighted more than it should have.

“Kilmarnock was the clear one – it didn’t go through my hands but it was a misjudgement.

“The Aberdeen one was unlucky, I thought. I made the save and it hit my trailing leg.

“I could do that 10 times and it would bounce out every time.

“When you lose games people always look at the defence. That’s just football.

“But in the bigger picture, during that run, we weren’t scoring enough goals. For the majority of the time we were a solid unit at the back.

“When you’re not scoring you have to rely on a clean sheet every week and that puts huge pressure on the back five or back six.”

‘Not a bad word’ about Callum Davidson

Steven MacLean deserves all the praise that came his way when Saints secured their Premiership status with two games to spare.

But Callum Davidson deserves respect as well, according to Matthews.

“After the Livi game was the worst feeling of the season,” he said.

Callum Davidson's last game in charge.
Callum Davidson’s last game in charge. Image: SNS.

“It wasn’t the manager’s fault. I felt more sorry for him than anybody else.

“He brought most of the players in and did everything he could.

“Callum was great for me and I haven’t got a bad word to say about him.

“It was like Vieira at Palace – sometimes it just needs a change. That’s not anybody’s fault. You can’t put your finger on why it’s gone wrong.

“He can’t get rid of 10 players.

“Callum lost his job unfortunately but Livi was the turning point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
Former St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon selected for Canada squad
The Viaplay Cup.
Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone discover League Cup seedings ahead of group stage…
Is there a buyer for St Johnstone that Jez Moxey can find?
Jez Moxey: Who is hugely experienced football executive tasked with finding buyer for St…
Jez Moxey has been tasked with selling St Johnstone.
St Johnstone £10 million sale in hands of former Wolves and Norwich City CEO…
Michael O'Halloran might get a chance for a final farewell in David Wotherspoon's testimonial.
Michael O'Halloran hopes for one final St Johnstone farewell
Callumn Morrison, Scott Tiffoney, Jay Henderson and Matty Kennedy - could one of them end up at St Johnstone?
5 wingers St Johnstone could target, including two Perth old boys, a play-off star…
Derek McInnes will work alongside Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald next season.
Derek McInnes promotes former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin and adds an ex-Dundee United…
Ross Sinclair in action for St Johnstone.
Ross Sinclair backed to be St Johnstone number 1 by Montrose star
Robbie Deas has signed for Kilmarnock.
One-time St Johnstone transfer target Robbie Deas signs for Kilmarnock from ICT
Stevie May and Nicky Clark celebrate iconic St Johnstone goals.
Best St Johnstone moments of the 2022/23 season including goal, assist, tackle, skill and…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]