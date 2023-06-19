Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace ‘old’ car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace ‘old’ car

Matthew Jones was outraged after a vehicle was allowed to be used by a licensee when he was refused the exact same request.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
Matthew Jones operates vehicles doing school runs from Almondbank to Bertha Park High.
Matthew Jones operates vehicles doing school runs from Almondbank to Bertha Park High.

A private hire operator has accused Perth and Kinross Licensing Committee of double standards and operating in an amateurish way.

Matthew Jones was surprised last month to see a vehicle – normally deemed too old – allowed to be used by a licensee for a further three months when he was refused the exact same request.

Mr Jones forked out £18,000 on a replacement vehicle in order to fulfil the school contract he has with the council due to it being more than 10 years old.

He currently operates vehicles doing school runs from St Madoes to Oakbank Primary and Almondbank to Bertha Park High.

Perth and Kinross Council’s policy states a taxi or private hire car must be no older than 10 years from the date of first registration before being replaced.

‘What’s the difference between her and me?’

The licensing committee recently voted to waive the policy while a driver awaited the arrival of her new vehicle.

Councillors voted by seven votes to four to grant a three-month extension for Kathleen Dyke’s 10-year-old vehicle.

But in January, Mr Jones – who is the operator not the driver – had his application for a three-month extension to the age limit refused.

He said: “What’s the difference between her and me?

“My car was not used as a taxi as such but for school contracts only.”

‘They live in the dark ages’

Mr Jones’ six-seater Volkswagen Touran car was due to be replaced in March 2023 as it was ten years old from first registration.

He sought to extend the ten-year age limit until the end of June 2023 to fulfil his school contract with PKC.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It had passed its MOT and had a low mileage.”

He described Perth and Kinross Licensing Committee’s decision-making process as both “amateurish” and “strange”.

He added: “They live in the dark ages. It’s absolutely disgusting how they handle cases.”

When Mr Jones made legal enquiries about appealing the decision he discovered it would cost him £2,000. He decided not to pursue an appeal and instead bought a replacement vehicle.

A PKC spokesperson said: “The licensing committee will determine applications and licensing decisions based on the details specific to each application and in accordance with its policies.”

