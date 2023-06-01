Perth private hire driver allowed to use ageing car as she waits for arrival of Skoda

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth private hire operator has been allowed permission to use her ageing vehicle for three months beyond its 10th birthday.

Perth and Kinross Council policy states a taxi or private hire car must be no older than 10 years from the date of first registration before being replaced.

But the council’s licensing committee voted to waive the policy while a driver awaits the arrival of her new vehicle.

Kathleen Dyke told the committee the replacement vehicle she had ordered was still in production.

She said: “I just wanted a Skoda and also did not realise how long it would take for it to be available – 28 weeks.”

33 years without driving fine

Councillors were told her current vehicle was not wheelchair accessible, which would have allowed her to use it for 12 years rather than 10.

However, Mrs Dyke’s car had just passed its MOT on May 25 with a few advisories which the committee was told had been dealt with.

Mrs Dyke sought support from Perth City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale in addressing the committee.

He advised Mrs Dyke to get her car through its MOT as a “pragmatic approach” to illustrate the car was road-worthy.

The deputy council leader told the committee Mrs Dyke was an “exemplary” and “very careful” driver having driven for 33 years without so much as a speeding ticket.

He added: “Not many of us can say that!”

Seven votes to four

SNP councillor Iain MacPherson moved to grant the extension until September 30, 2023.

This was seconded by Conservative councillor David Illingworth.

Conservative Bailie Chris Ahern moved for refusal and said: “I do not see sufficient evidence to deviate from the current policy.”

This was seconded by Conservative councillor Keith Allan.

Councillors voted by seven votes to four to grant the extension.