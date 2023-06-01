Search for vulnerable man, 47, reported missing from St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a “vulnerable” man after he was reported missing from St Andrews.

Andrew Ward, 47, was last seen at around 7.45pm on Tuesday,

He is known to frequent in Dundee.

Police have described Andrew as 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with short, light brown hair.

He has a small moustache and was last seen dressed for bed.

However, it is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Police concern for St Andrews missing man ‘growing’

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and say they are making extensive inquiries.

Sargent Andy Kirk said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew.

“He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 1567 of May 31.