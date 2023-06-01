Fife Search for vulnerable man, 47, reported missing from St Andrews Andrew Ward is known to travel to Dundee. By Kieran Webster June 1 2023, 11.18am Share Search for vulnerable man, 47, reported missing from St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4441504/andrew-ward-missing-st-andrews/ Copy Link 0 comment Andrew Ward, 47, is missing from St Andrews. Image: Police Scotland [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are searching for a “vulnerable” man after he was reported missing from St Andrews. Andrew Ward, 47, was last seen at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, He is known to frequent in Dundee. Police have described Andrew as 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with short, light brown hair. He has a small moustache and was last seen dressed for bed. However, it is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he went missing. Police concern for St Andrews missing man ‘growing’ Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and say they are making extensive inquiries. Sargent Andy Kirk said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Andrew. “He is a vulnerable individual, and therefore it is important we trace him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.” Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 1567 of May 31. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
