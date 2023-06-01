Courts No jail for mum who was caught smuggling drug-laced paper into HMP Perth The court heard first offender Hayley Watson, 36, had been subject to "coercive control" from her boyfriend who received the contraband. By Ross Gardiner June 1 2023, 12.00pm Share No jail for mum who was caught smuggling drug-laced paper into HMP Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4439176/mum-smuggled-drug-paper-hmp-perth/ Copy Link Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]