Courts Teenager detained for brutal sex attack on child, 9, during game of hide-and-seek in Fife The 16-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was sent to a Young Offenders Institution for his conduct following a hearing at Edinburgh High Court. By James Mulholland June 1 2023, 12.09pm Share Teenager detained for brutal sex attack on child, 9, during game of hide-and-seek in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4441687/fife-hide-seek-assault/ Copy Link The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at Edinburgh High Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]