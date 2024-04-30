Raging motorist attacked Dundee parking meter with axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Raging motorist attacked Dundee parking meter with axe

Myles Bancroft had racked up tickets in the council car park, the court heard.

By Gordon Currie
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.
Myles Bancroft. Image: Facebook.

A motorist used an axe to smash up a parking meter in Dundee after wardens put tickets on his car.

Hospital gardener Myles Bancroft lost the plot and attacked the parking meter in Mill Wynd, near his home, after racking up several fines.

A passer-by filmed Bancroft, 38, as he left his home swinging the axe, before using it to destroy the local authority meter.

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “This is a council-owned car park.

“At around 9am the accused came out of a close in Perth Road carrying an axe.

“It was a single-head axe with a long, wooden handle.

“He was swinging it at his side and was then observed to continually strike a parking meter with the axe, causing damage to it.

“He was observed by a passer-by who started recording the incident on their telephone.

“The police were contacted and obtained the recording and identified the accused.”

Racked up tickets

Bancroft, of Perth Road, Dundee, admitted wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property by striking a parking meter with an axe.

He also admitted having an offensive weapon in Mill Wynd Car park on September 11 2023.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Am I to assume he is someone who has repeatedly parked in the car park and has had parking tickets?”

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “His address backs onto it and he uses the car park.

“He has an alcohol addiction and has been signed off work for some time.

“He is an NHS Trust gardener.

“He had been abstinent for a significant period but the week before this he relapsed and was under the influence of alcohol.

“He had received a number of parking tickets that week because he had been drinking in the house and had not tended to the parking meter.”

Mr Boyle said Bancroft, who was no present in court, had not drunk since the incident and was seeking help for his addiction.

He said his client had a number of debts to pay.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence for reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Aiden Strawn, Kik
Fife paedophile locked up again thanks to fellow creep’s obscene profile picture
Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park.
Teen ram-raider locked up for 'Dundee's hottest' Tayside crimewave
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I will be sentenced today or nothing at all'
Scott Tullis.
Fife rapist who 'believed sex was his right' jailed for nine years
William Gillilan after a previous court appearance.
Perthshire shop raider caught red-handed on CCTV - again
Chen Qing travelled to Scotland for the drug drop.
Dealer who tried to flee Dundee drug bust with £40k cash avoids jail
Robert Montgomery.
Fife thug to pay ex-partners he abused over decade
Jamie MacDonald at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Sinister 'debt collector' with dog demanded money from St Andrews couple
Edward Townsley used Facebook to con customers.
Facebook grifter conned Perthshire, Fife and Angus customers with PlayStation and bogus work promises
Sean McLeod. Image: Facebook
Violent Dundee boyfriend breached court order to attend marriage to victim