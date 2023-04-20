Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

Hayley Watson is thought to have used a child to pass the cannabis-laced sheet to prisoner Kevin Hogg.

By Jamie Buchan
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
Dundee thief turned nasty while shoplifting designer candles for 'mum's birthday'
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after 'grooming' 14-year-old
Kirkcaldy man convicted of 'abducting' brothers before savage beating is sentenced
Wednesday court round-up — Roofer's shame and meat mistake
Angus delivery driver's £25k cannabis farm smoked out by high energy bills
Fife serial rapist jailed for six years after attacking and throttling women
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
Care worker loses job after drunken smash in Crieff

Most Read

1
Teenagers charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee high school
2
Historic jewellers Cairncross of Perth to close after more than 150 years
3
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
4
Kirkcaldy man convicted of ‘abducting’ brothers before savage beating is sentenced
5
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
6
Police search Dundee West End gardens in manhunt after attempted break-in
7
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
8
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
9
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
10
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days

More from The Courier

'Wine bar revolutionaries': Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show
Britain's Got Talent winning magician coming to Dundee
Dundee student's 'nightmare' as £10k car stolen from Fife home
Cameron Rae: Perth mum backs calls for minute's applause at Old Firm game
Woman tells of moment residents evacuated as fire ripped through Dundee flat
Dick Campbell hopes to repay Arbroath fans' loyalty with gift of Championship survival
Obituary: James Christie, wounded Second World War veteran who survived machine gun ambush
A pressing matter: The key Jim Goodwin tactical tweak as tireless Dundee United midfielder…
Dundee loan star Luke Hannant determined to add promotion No 2 to his CV…
COURIER OPINION: Can Shona Robison silence SNP critics' jeers?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented