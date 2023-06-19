Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling

Craft Diner owner Orkun Cevic said 'we cannot move on and extend our business.'

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.
The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.

The owner of a popular takeaway at Dunkeld Railway Station has been unanimously granted permission to move his business to a site in town.

The planning application attracted 18 letters of support and seven objections.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee considered the application submitted by Orkun Cevic who runs The Craft Diner.

For the past two years The Craft Diner chef has been building up a reputation for his burgers and sandwiches which he serves up in a shipping container.

New location

He sought permission to move his business to a site – owned by National Trust for Scotland – next to Atholl Street Car Park in Dunkeld.

The new location is within an existing opening in woodland and will have a small outdoor seating area with two wooden picnic tables.

It will also have water containers and waste recycling provision.

Menu for The Craft Diner.

Mr Cevic told the committee: “Because the A9 route construction has not been cleared by the government we cannot move on and extend our business.”

Mr Cevic is currently only able to get a one-year lease from ScotRail who own his current site due to the uncertainty over when work on the dualling of the Pass of Birnam to Tay Crossing section of the A9 will begin.

Dunkeld Railway Station is situated right next to it.

The new site also has public toilets 25m away. There are no toilets at Dunkeld Railway Station.

Fears for native trees

Objector Chris Claydon said: “This deputation is absolutely not a slight on the business. Personally I am not actually a customer.

“I do have very good friends who are customers and hear nothing but excellent things about the business so it’s absolutely not a slight on the business, it’s purely about the proposal and where it’s situated.”

Speaking on behalf of her household and some residents at neighbouring St Ninian’s Court: “It’s about extending the little periods of time when they get peace.”

Ms Claydon said the fact the site had been described as being historic garden and designed landscape had “caused confusion”.

Holding up a map to the committee she said: “In all of the guidance that was used to create the local development plan it can be seen very clearly that is actually open space and marked as such – albeit owned by the National Trust for Scotland.”

Ms Claydon also feared native trees might be damaged in order for the shipping container to be serviced.

She said: “There are a great deal of native trees there that would obviously be damaged by that.”

‘We are not there to destroy nature or heritage’

Making his deputation Craft Diner chef Orkun Cevic told the committee: “My business is 100 per cent environmentally friendly.”

He added: “We have hired two official tree men.

“They are going to work with SSE together and they are going to come up with the best possible scenario on how we can lay the cables and get our electric connection.

“We are not there to destroy nature or heritage. We are not there to destroy anything. We are there to be part of the community.”

Orkun Cevik holds up some of his burger creations.

Asked by Cllr James if the National Trust for Scotland was supportive, he said: “Yes, because we approached them first.”

He told councillors they were supportive of the shipping container concept and added: “They allowed the concept because we don’t destroy the underground. We don’t destroy nature. They are very much supportive.”

Temporary consent

Local Strathtay Conservative councillor Ian James moved for approval and said: “If the National Trust [for Scotland] is happy with it then I am also happy with it.”

Liberal Democrat Strathtay Bailie Claire McLaren seconded.

Temporary planning permission was granted for five years subject to conditions which include protecting the surrounding trees.

The Craft Diner’s current lease at Dunkeld Railway Station expires on July 31.

After Wednesday’s meeting a relieved Mr Cevic told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I have not slept for three days. I am very pleased. The work starts now.”

More from The Courier

Connor Balfour.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street
Stewart Petrie is looking forward to getting his Montrose squad together. Image: SNS
Montrose to play two games in less than 24 hours as Stewart Petrie says…
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross
Independence rally in Dundee's City Square last year.
JIM CRUMLEY: Independence convention in Yes City of Dundee is reminder of SNP’s position…
Courier News, Ross Gardiner Story, CR0011153 Updated file pictures of the Bertha Park area / development / school - gv / general view / exterior / locator . Picture shows Bertha Park High School. Bertha Park Development, Perth. Monday 1st July 2019 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace…
Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest…
Our round-up of road closures in Dundee is updated each week.
Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week
Montrose Station.
Person dies after being hit by train between Montrose and Aberdeen
Picture shows Briony Paddon wearing a white top and brown cardigan sitting in front of a bush of pink roses.
Daughter's torment being forced to live next door to spy-cam pervert dad in Fife
SSPCA assistant manager April Dodds cared for Fig the beaver during his intense rehabilitation after being shot in the face in Perthshire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Wildlife lover who cared for Perthshire beaver shot in the face shares 'soul-destroying' experience