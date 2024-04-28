Girl, 3, taken to hospital after crash in Perth McDonald’s car park

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after a crash in a McDonald’s car park in Perth.

The incident happened between 3pm and 3.40pm on Friday, April 26.

The child was with her family in the car park near the Broxden Roundabout when she was involved in a collision with a Land Rover Discovery.

She was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary with a serious leg injury and later released.

PC Oliver Pink said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“This is a busy car park and we are keen to speak to anyone in the area who may have seen what happened.

“Please also check dashcam footage to see if there is anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2783 of Friday, April 26, 2024.