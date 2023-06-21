St Johnstone pre-season details: Nicky Clark unlikely to feature in friendlies as two closed-door games added to schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone pre-season details: Nicky Clark unlikely to feature in friendlies as two closed-door games added to schedule

Courier Sport looks at squad size, injuries and match schedule for Steven MacLean's men.

St Johnstone pre-season training begins on Thursday.
Callum Booth, Max Kucheriavyi, Nicky Clark and Theo Bair will be back at McDiarmid Park on Thursday. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s pre-season training begins on Thursday.

Courier Sport looks at which players will be back at McDiarmid Park, which ones are still carrying injuries and who they will be playing against to get ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

Nine players left Saints in the summer, five returned to their parent clubs after loans cam to an end, out of contract Melker Hallberg hasn’t confirmed his intentions and they haven’t yet made any signings. So where are they currently sitting for squad size?

21 would be a fair number.

That takes in all the players who have competitive SPFL action to their name.

Given Cammy Ballantyne got his Premiership chance out of nowhere at the end of last season, you certainly wouldn’t rule out Taylor Steven, Liam Parker and Alex Ferguson being involved in friendlies and the Viaplay Group games if they impress manager Steven MacLean in training.

St Johnstone youngster Alex Ferguson impressed with East Fife on loan.
Alex Ferguson impressed with East Fife on loan. Image: SNS.

Theo Bair remains on the transfer list but is still part of the squad.

With Chris Kane and James Brown recently signing new deals, the 21 are –

Goalkeeper – Ross Sinclair

Defenders – Tony Gallacher, Callum Booth, Andy Considine, Liam Gordon, Liam Parker, Ryan McGowan, James Brown

Midfielders – Cammy MacPherson, Dan Phillips, Cammy Ballantyne, Max Kucheriavyi, Alex Ferguson, Drey Wright, Graham Carey, Ali Crawford

Forwards – Stevie May, Nicky Clark, Chris Kane, Theo Bair, Taylor Steven

Dan Phillips is on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago. When will he be back?

Angus Eve’s side play their last Concacaf Gold Cup finals group game on July 2.

You can pretty much rule out Trinidad topping a four-nation group that includes host, USA, but finishing second ahead of Jamaica and Saint Kitts and Nevis isn’t inconceivable.

Should they progress, they’d likely face David Wotherspoon’s Canada on July 9.

Phillips and MacLean will cross that bridge when they come to it but if Trinidad don’t get out of their pool, the midfielder may well be available for club selection before Saints have finished their League Cup group fixtures.

What’s the latest injury situation?

Brown had to pull out of the Malta squad for their recent Euro qualifiers after picking up a hamstring injury in Saints’ last game of the season against Livingston.

MacLean has confirmed he will be “good to go” this week, though.

Callum Booth’s whole 2022/23 season was wiped out through injury and his manager has confirmed that a recent groin operation has been a success and that good progress is now being made.

“Boogie won’t start on day one but he’s running and hopefully we’ll have him back, joining in soon,” MacLean told Courier Sport.

“He had his op and it’s going well.

“If we get him back sooner rather than later that will be great.”

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark will hope to be back for the Viaplay Cup.
Nicky Clark will hope to be back for the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

Nicky Clark, out since February following ankle surgery, is another player who will have to show more patience.

“Nicky won’t be day one either,” said MacLean.

“We’re hoping to get him back in by the start of the League Cup. That’s his aim.

“He’ll only be a little bit behind.”

What does Saints’ pre-season fixture schedule look like?

Given the McDiarmid Park pitch is currently in the middle of much-needed and extensive work, there won’t be a home game until Ayr United come to town in the Viaplay Cup on Tuesday, July 25.

Two away friendlies open to spectators take place in Fife – Dunfermline on Tuesday, July 4 and East Fife on Tuesday, July 11.

Saints’ first pre-season match will be behind closed-doors, against Falkirk.

And MacLean will also fit in another bounce game, versus Partick Thistle.

