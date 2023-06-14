St Johnstone FC St Johnstone confirm pre-season friendly at Dunfermline The Perth side now have two games in Fife arranged. By Eric Nicolson June 14 2023, 11.54am Share St Johnstone confirm pre-season friendly at Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/4476763/st-johnstone-confirm-pre-season-friendly-at-dunfermline/ Copy Link East End Park. Image: DC Thomson St Johnstone have confirmed their second pre-season friendly in Fife. The Perth side will play League One title winners, Dunfermline, at East End Park on Tuesday, July 4, 7.45pm kick-off. Steven MacLean’s side face East Fife at Bayview seven days later. Saints won’t be heading abroad for a training camp this year and more friendlies in Scotland are still to be announced. The competitive opener is away to Stenhousemuir in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday, July 15.