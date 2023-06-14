St Johnstone confirm pre-season friendly at Dunfermline

St Johnstone have confirmed their second pre-season friendly in Fife.

The Perth side will play League One title winners, Dunfermline, at East End Park on Tuesday, July 4, 7.45pm kick-off.

Steven MacLean’s side face East Fife at Bayview seven days later.

Saints won’t be heading abroad for a training camp this year and more friendlies in Scotland are still to be announced.

The competitive opener is away to Stenhousemuir in the Viaplay Cup on Saturday, July 15.