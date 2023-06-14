Passion for pooches: New dog grooming salon opens in Broughty Ferry

After six years as a full-time mum, Nicky Pawlett has started a new adventure as a dog groomer in Broughty Ferry.

Nicky was looking for something flexible as she returned to the working world and landed on her new occupation as a dog groomer due to her love for pooches.

The 31-year-old had her Broughty Ferry garden transformed by adding a salon for her new business, which opened in May.

Trading collars for clippers

Nicky’s previous career as a dog walker was put on hold when her children arrived, but six years later has decided to build her own business.

With her golden retriever a part of the family, her passion shone though.

She said: “I love dogs and was looking for something that can be flexible, something self employed.

“I think it’s just something to do for myself. Like, a career I can develop my own business, make a good name for myself after taking some time out having my children.”

Paws Grooming operates from 9.30am-5pm, however has evening slots available at an additional cost.

Paws Grooming popularity

The company’s caring nature has made it a popular place for her four-legged customers, with Nicky offering more time to each dog.

“It’s been really busy actually, I have had a lot of responses.”

“What stands out is I do one-to-one grooming. A lot of people are really attracted to that. I’ve had customers who say their dogs are nervous around other dogs.”

With more time for each dog at Nicky’s, this allows for higher quality.

The business is keen for a modern approach, connecting with its customers through social media, recognising the worth of modernisation.

“I want to be updating my Instagram and be more engaging with my customers.”

Based in Balmossie Brae, Nicky offers almost all dog grooming services and is keen to do further training in the near future.