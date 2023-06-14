Passion for pooches: New dog grooming salon opens in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passion for pooches: New dog grooming salon opens in Broughty Ferry

Mum Nicky Pawlett, who used to be a dog walker, has now opened a salon for four-legged friends.

By Alex Banks
Nicky Pawlett, owner of Paws Grooming in Broughty Ferry.
Nicky Pawlett, owner of Paws Grooming in Broughty Ferry. Image: Paws Grooming

After six years as a full-time mum, Nicky Pawlett has started a new adventure as a dog groomer in Broughty Ferry.

Nicky was looking for something flexible as she returned to the working world and landed on her new occupation as a dog groomer due to her love for pooches.

The 31-year-old had her Broughty Ferry garden transformed by adding a salon for her new business, which opened in May.

Trading collars for clippers

Nicky’s previous career as a dog walker was put on hold when her children arrived, but six years later has decided to build her own business.

With her golden retriever a part of the family, her passion shone though.

She said: “I love dogs and was looking for something that can be flexible, something self employed.

“I think it’s just something to do for myself. Like, a career I can develop my own business, make a good name for myself after taking some time out having my children.”

Paws Grooming operates from 9.30am-5pm, however has evening slots available at an additional cost.

Paws Grooming popularity

The company’s caring nature has made it a popular place for her four-legged customers, with Nicky offering more time to each dog.

“It’s been really busy actually, I have had a lot of responses.”

“What stands out is I do one-to-one grooming. A lot of people are really attracted to that. I’ve had customers who say their dogs are nervous around other dogs.”

With more time for each dog at Nicky’s, this allows for higher quality.

The business is keen for a modern approach, connecting with its customers through social media, recognising the worth of modernisation.

“I want to be updating my Instagram and be more engaging with my customers.”

Based in Balmossie Brae, Nicky offers almost all dog grooming services and is keen to do further training in the near future.

