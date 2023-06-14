A warm welcome to Scotland for refugees with festival June 16 – 25

Refugees are never far from the headlines these days, with record numbers of people seeking safety from the war against Ukraine, violence in Sudan, and environmental disasters in Syria and Turkey.

In the UK, the political discussion around providing asylum to people who need it has become negative and hostile.

But an arts and community festival running across Scotland aims to bring people together and show the positive side of welcoming newcomers to Scotland.

Festival celebrates cultural differences with multi-day event 16 – 25 June

Refugee Festival Scotland highlights the positive difference that people from other countries make to our communities, and showcases the food and drink, music and dance, art and culture that people bring with them when they settle in Scotland.

More than a hundred events are set to take place across the country, including in Dundee, Inverness, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire. Most events are free, family friendly, and organised by people who have settled in Scotland after escaping war-torn countries and oppressive regimes such as Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and many other parts of the world.

Running from 16-25 June, the festival aims to bring people from different backgrounds together, giving people the chance to get to know each other better and find out more about what we have in common.

From music and dance, history trails and nature walks to art exhibitions, cookery demonstrations, football tournaments and family-friendly picnics, Refugee Festival Scotland has something for everyone.

“We know that when people are welcomed… they go on to thrive”

Sabir Zazai, CEO of Scottish Refugee Council said:

“It’s been a very difficult year for people forced to leave their homes because of war, persecution and human rights abuses. The system for seeking safety in the UK, led by Suella Braverman, is punishing people instead of protecting them.

“But we know that when people are welcomed, supported and made to feel at home in their new neighbourhoods, they go on to thrive. And we see that every day here in Scotland.

“The festival shows off our communities at their best by bringing people from different backgrounds together to build understanding and celebrate diversity, friendship and solidarity.

“Come along and try food you’ve never tried, hear music you’ve never heard, dance like you’ve never danced, and celebrate with people you might not otherwise get the chance to meet.”

Find out more about Refugee Festival Scotland and see what events are taking place near you.