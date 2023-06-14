A warm welcome to Scotland for refugees with festival June 16 – 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A warm welcome to Scotland for refugees with festival June 16 – 25

Arts and music festival welcomes refugees to Scotland.

Presented by the Scottish Refugee Council
Women standing in street holding parasols.

Refugees are never far from the headlines these days, with record numbers of people seeking safety from the war against Ukraine, violence in Sudan, and environmental disasters in Syria and Turkey.

In the UK, the political discussion around providing asylum to people who need it has become negative and hostile.

But an arts and community festival running across Scotland aims to bring people together and show the positive side of welcoming newcomers to Scotland.

Festival celebrates cultural differences with multi-day event 16 – 25 June

Refugee Festival Scotland highlights the positive difference that people from other countries make to our communities, and showcases the food and drink, music and dance, art and culture that people bring with them when they settle in Scotland.

More than a hundred events are set to take place across the country, including in Dundee, Inverness, Perthshire and Aberdeenshire. Most events are free, family friendly, and organised by people who have settled in Scotland after escaping war-torn countries and oppressive regimes such as Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and many other parts of the world.

Running from 16-25 June, the festival aims to bring people from different backgrounds together, giving people the chance to get to know each other better and find out more about what we have in common.

From music and dance, history trails and nature walks to art exhibitions, cookery demonstrations, football tournaments and family-friendly picnics, Refugee Festival Scotland has something for everyone.

“We know that when people are welcomed… they go on to thrive”

Women in a row with beautiful fabric smiling at the camera.
The festival aims to build understanding and celebrate diversity, friendship and solidarity.

Sabir Zazai, CEO of Scottish Refugee Council said:

“It’s been a very difficult year for people forced to leave their homes because of war, persecution and human rights abuses. The system for seeking safety in the UK, led by Suella Braverman, is punishing people instead of protecting them.

“But we know that when people are welcomed, supported and made to feel at home in their new neighbourhoods, they go on to thrive. And we see that every day here in Scotland.

“The festival shows off our communities at their best by bringing people from different backgrounds together to build understanding and celebrate diversity, friendship and solidarity.

“Come along and try food you’ve never tried, hear music you’ve never heard, dance like you’ve never danced, and celebrate with people you might not otherwise get the chance to meet.”

Find out more about Refugee Festival Scotland and see what events are taking place near you.

