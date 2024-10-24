Light up lives this Christmas and “Sponsor the Sparkle” with LinkLiving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Uncategorised

Light up lives this Christmas and “Sponsor the Sparkle” with LinkLiving

This festive season, LinkLiving is offering a unique opportunity to spread joy and make a real difference to the lives of the people it supports through its "Sponsor the Sparkle" campaign.

In partnership with LinkLiving
Building with a Christmas star.
Light up a life this Christmas.

By sponsoring a star, you’ll help brighten the sky over Kirkcaldy and the futures of individuals overcoming some of life’s toughest challenges.

With stars set to shine on West Bridge Mill from November 28 until early January, your generosity will support LinkLiving’s vital work, providing much-needed services to help people overcome the negative impacts of trauma, disadvantage, isolation and loneliness.

Support a life-changing cause

LinkLiving is more than just a charity; it’s a beacon of hope for individuals of all ages who have faced incredibly difficult circumstances. Whether it’s mental health challenges, homelessness or social isolation, LinkLiving’s dedicated team works tirelessly to help people reclaim their lives. Through your sponsorship, you can contribute to this essential mission.

Don’t just take it from us, JJ was supported by our Young Persons’ Service and speaks about his experience…

LinkLiving’s initiatives include:

  • Mental health support: offering trauma informed support to those dealing with emotional and psychological struggles.
  • Homelessness prevention: supporting individuals affected by homelessness.
  • Support for Older People: reducing isolation and loneliness through connecting with their communities.
  • Support for Young People: supporting  them to have the best chance possible to find their purpose and passion and be ambitious about their futures.
  • Community involvement: building stronger communities by encouraging social inclusion and participation.
  • Employability skills: helping individuals develop the skills they need to find work and build brighter futures.

Your star, your impact

JJ and joe standing side by side.
Pictured are JJ and Joe from the Young Persons’ Service.

By sponsoring a star, you’ll be doing more than just lighting up the night sky—you’ll be helping someone in your community build a better life. Your sponsorship directly supports LinkLiving’s efforts, ensuring that people can recover, grow and thrive despite the hardships they’ve faced.

As a sponsor, your business or personal message will be proudly displayed for the community to see. You’ll receive:

  • Prominent recognition: your company name and logo featured on a board outside West Bridge Mill.
  • Campaign branding: custom “Sponsor the Sparkle” materials to share on your website, social media, and emails, or to display in your reception area or shop window.
  • PR opportunities: mentions in LinkLiving and Link Group’s social media and websites, as well as possible coverage in Fife media and sector-related publications.
  • Internal recognition: Link Group’s internal platforms will showcase your participation, raising awareness among their staff.

Celebrate, honour or remember with a star

The “Sponsor the Sparkle” initiative also provides a special way to celebrate or commemorate those you love. Whether it’s marking a personal achievement, honouring a milestone or remembering someone dear, the Celebration Star shines brightest of all. For those who opt for this personal touch, LinkLiving will add the name of your loved one or a message of your choice to their website, ensuring a heartfelt tribute.

How to sponsor a star

Sponsoring the Sparkle is easy and accessible, but don’t wait too long—stars are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. To participate:

  1. Complete the booking form.
  2. Email the form to claire.clapperton@linkhaltd.co.uk.
  3. Ensure your submission is received by 12 noon on Friday, November 15 to be featured on this year’s star board.

Make a difference this Christmas

This holiday season, your star could help transform lives. Join LinkLiving in lighting up Kirkcaldy and contributing to a brighter, more hopeful future for those in need. Whether you’re a business looking to make a charitable impact or an individual wanting to honour a loved one, “Sponsor the Sparkle” is your chance to shine.

Discover more about how to sponsor a star and make this Christmas season one to remember—together, we can light up lives.

To donate £5 Text LINKLIVING to 70450.

Conversation