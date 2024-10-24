Light up lives this Christmas and “Sponsor the Sparkle” with LinkLiving

By sponsoring a star, you’ll help brighten the sky over Kirkcaldy and the futures of individuals overcoming some of life’s toughest challenges.

With stars set to shine on West Bridge Mill from November 28 until early January, your generosity will support LinkLiving’s vital work, providing much-needed services to help people overcome the negative impacts of trauma, disadvantage, isolation and loneliness.

Support a life-changing cause

LinkLiving is more than just a charity; it’s a beacon of hope for individuals of all ages who have faced incredibly difficult circumstances. Whether it’s mental health challenges, homelessness or social isolation, LinkLiving’s dedicated team works tirelessly to help people reclaim their lives. Through your sponsorship, you can contribute to this essential mission.

Don’t just take it from us, JJ was supported by our Young Persons’ Service and speaks about his experience…

LinkLiving’s initiatives include:

Mental health support: offering trauma informed support to those dealing with emotional and psychological struggles.

Homelessness prevention: supporting individuals affected by homelessness.

Support for Older People: reducing isolation and loneliness through connecting with their communities.

Support for Young People: supporting them to have the best chance possible to find their purpose and passion and be ambitious about their futures.

Community involvement: building stronger communities by encouraging social inclusion and participation.

Employability skills: helping individuals develop the skills they need to find work and build brighter futures.

Your star, your impact

By sponsoring a star, you’ll be doing more than just lighting up the night sky—you’ll be helping someone in your community build a better life. Your sponsorship directly supports LinkLiving’s efforts, ensuring that people can recover, grow and thrive despite the hardships they’ve faced.

As a sponsor, your business or personal message will be proudly displayed for the community to see. You’ll receive:

Prominent recognition: your company name and logo featured on a board outside West Bridge Mill.

Campaign branding: custom “Sponsor the Sparkle” materials to share on your website, social media, and emails, or to display in your reception area or shop window.

PR opportunities: mentions in LinkLiving and Link Group’s social media and websites, as well as possible coverage in Fife media and sector-related publications.

Internal recognition: Link Group’s internal platforms will showcase your participation, raising awareness among their staff.

Celebrate, honour or remember with a star

The “Sponsor the Sparkle” initiative also provides a special way to celebrate or commemorate those you love. Whether it’s marking a personal achievement, honouring a milestone or remembering someone dear, the Celebration Star shines brightest of all. For those who opt for this personal touch, LinkLiving will add the name of your loved one or a message of your choice to their website, ensuring a heartfelt tribute.

How to sponsor a star

Sponsoring the Sparkle is easy and accessible, but don’t wait too long—stars are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. To participate:

Complete the booking form. Email the form to claire.clapperton@linkhaltd.co.uk. Ensure your submission is received by 12 noon on Friday, November 15 to be featured on this year’s star board.

Make a difference this Christmas

This holiday season, your star could help transform lives. Join LinkLiving in lighting up Kirkcaldy and contributing to a brighter, more hopeful future for those in need. Whether you’re a business looking to make a charitable impact or an individual wanting to honour a loved one, “Sponsor the Sparkle” is your chance to shine.

Discover more about how to sponsor a star and make this Christmas season one to remember—together, we can light up lives.

To donate £5 Text LINKLIVING to 70450.